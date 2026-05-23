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South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search and the financial might of an SEC school

by: JC Shurburtt36 minutes agojcshurburtt
SATURDAYSIXPACKMONEYON3
South Carolina Baseball Search Saturday Six Pack on May 23, 2026

South Carolina is an SEC school and it will spend like an SEC school to get the right coach to get its storied baseball program back to the top.

2026-05-22
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then billed annually
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