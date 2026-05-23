South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search and the financial might of an SEC school
South Carolina is an SEC school and it will spend like an SEC school to get the right coach to get its storied baseball program back to the top.
It is May and South Carolina Baseball is once again hunting for a new leader of their historic program. For the second time in three years and the...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles’ track record of getting immediate production out of quarterbacks he inherits is good news for South Carolina Football and LaNorris...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search intel is beginning to trend more towards Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall eventually leading the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Stan Drayton has made a significant impact on the Gamecocks on and off the field in a short...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ true freshman season was nearly perfect. He completed 100 percent of his pass attempts with a 50 percent...Read Full Story
South Carolina football’s 2026 recruiting class may not feature the number of first-year starters or impact players on offense that it does on...Read Full Story
Mercifully, the 2026 South Carolina Baseball season has ended so that means all eyes are now on the Gamecocks conducting their second coaching search...Read Full Story
In December 2016, South Carolina Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired by Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for the Florida...Read Full Story