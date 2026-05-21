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Stan Drayton has made a quick impact on South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt52 minutes agojcshurburtt
South Carolina running backs coach Stan Drayton
Stan Drayton (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

2026-05-20
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