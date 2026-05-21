Stan Drayton has made a quick impact on South Carolina Football

South Carolina Football Freshman Offensive Projections for 2026
South Carolina football’s 2026 recruiting class may not feature the number of first-year starters or impact players on offense that it does on...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search comes into focus
Mercifully, the 2026 South Carolina Baseball season has ended so that means all eyes are now on the Gamecocks conducting their second coaching search...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles brings proven, diverse production to South Carolina Football
In December 2016, South Carolina Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired by Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for the Florida...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Intel on Kevin Schnall, Dan Fitzgerald and Monte Lee
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching search could advance in the coming days. Carolina is in Hoover, Alabama preparing to face the 10th seeded...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football will be selective this recruiting cycle | Spurnotes
In the month of May, South Carolina Football recruiting has not slowed down. With three big official visit weekends coming up in June and then the...Read Full Story
Davion Hannah brings a huge upside to South Carolina Basketball
When evaluating high-impact transfer portal additions for South Carolina this offseason, Davion Hannah represents one of the biggest swings for the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball candidate Dan Fitzgerald has built more than just a team at Kansas
In addition to building a championship program on the field, South Carolina Baseball coaching candidate Dan Fitzgerald, the head coach at Kansas, has...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles brings a wide receiver production track record to South Carolina Football
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a history of having wide receivers that put up big numbers within his system. Why It...Read Full Story