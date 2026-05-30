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West Virginia coach Steve Sabins and the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search | Saturday Six Pack

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
SIXPACKMay30
West Virginia's Steve Sabins is on South Carolina's radar.

Diving into West Virginia baseball coach Steve Sabins, who is strongly in the mix for the South Carolina job.

2026-05-29
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