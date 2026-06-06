The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search will end well | Saturday Six Pack

Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 92
With 92 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina...Read Full Story
South Carolina Meets with Kevin Schnall
South Carolina Baseball's administration met with one of the leading candidates to fill their Head Coaching vacancy, Coastal Carolina Head Baseball...Read Full Story
Thursday South Carolina Baseball Search Update
Yesterday was a little bit of a doozy on social media with false reports that Kevin Schnall had accepted a deal to become South Carolina Baseball's...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | Thought No. 93
Today’s South Carolina Football thought is No. 93 in our countdown and focuses on just how good the 2024 season was from a historical standpoint for...Read Full Story
Mazeo Bennett can be a valued slot specialist for South Carolina Football
As a freshman and former four-star recruit, Mazeo Bennett showed promise against a rugged Southeastern Conference schedule and helped the 2024 South...Read Full Story
Can South Carolina Baseball get Will Craddock back out of the transfer portal?
South Carolina baseball freshman slugger Will Craddock entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. South Carolina Baseball Offseason Needs The...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 94
With 94 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. GET THEBIGSPUR + GAMECOCKCENTRAL + ON3 for $1 UNTIL CAMP In this...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Update | Kevin Schnall
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search, the program's fourth in less than a decade, has seen some activity this week and is expected to see a...Read Full Story