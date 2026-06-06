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The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search will end well | Saturday Six Pack

by: JC Shurburtt9 minutes agojcshurburtt
SIXPACKJUNE6
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Update on June 6, 2026

2026-06-05
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