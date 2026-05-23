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Third down success is critical for South Carolina Football in 2026

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
Untitled design (8)
Shane Beamer, Kendal Briles, Randy Clements (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

2026-05-22
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