Third down success is critical for South Carolina Football in 2026

Kendal Briles brings a passer fixer track record to South Carolina Football
Kendal Briles’ track record of getting immediate production out of quarterbacks he inherits is good news for South Carolina Football and LaNorris...Read Full Story
Major Intel on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search intel is beginning to trend more towards Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall eventually leading the...Read Full Story
Stan Drayton has made a quick impact on South Carolina Football
South Carolina Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Stan Drayton has made a significant impact on the Gamecocks on and off the field in a short...Read Full Story
The Sellers-Briles combo outlook is promising for Gamecock Football
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ true freshman season was nearly perfect. He completed 100 percent of his pass attempts with a 50 percent...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Freshman Offensive Projections for 2026
South Carolina football’s 2026 recruiting class may not feature the number of first-year starters or impact players on offense that it does on...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search comes into focus
Mercifully, the 2026 South Carolina Baseball season has ended so that means all eyes are now on the Gamecocks conducting their second coaching search...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles brings proven, diverse production to South Carolina Football
In December 2016, South Carolina Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired by Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for the Florida...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Intel on Kevin Schnall, Dan Fitzgerald and Monte Lee
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching search could advance in the coming days. Carolina is in Hoover, Alabama preparing to face the 10th seeded...Read Full Story