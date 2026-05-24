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Former MLB pitcher Wil Crowe on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search

by: JC Shurburtt2 hours agojcshurburtt
WILCROWEON3
Former South Carolina and Major League Baseball pitcher Wil Crowe

Former MLB and South Carolina pitcher Wil Crowe sounds off about the Gamecocks search for a new head coach.

2026-05-23
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