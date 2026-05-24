Former MLB pitcher Wil Crowe on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search
Former MLB and South Carolina pitcher Wil Crowe sounds off about the Gamecocks search for a new head coach.
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search could very well take some twists and turns in the coming weeks as all of the known candidates are still...Read Full Story
New Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles knows third down success is critical to turning around South Carolina Football in 2026. His track record...Read Full Story
It is May and South Carolina Baseball is once again hunting for a new leader of their historic program. For the second time in three years and the...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles’ track record of getting immediate production out of quarterbacks he inherits is good news for South Carolina Football and LaNorris...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search intel is beginning to trend more towards Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall eventually leading the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Stan Drayton has made a significant impact on the Gamecocks on and off the field in a short...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ true freshman season was nearly perfect. He completed 100 percent of his pass attempts with a 50 percent...Read Full Story
South Carolina football’s 2026 recruiting class may not feature the number of first-year starters or impact players on offense that it does on...Read Full Story