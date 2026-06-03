Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

Can South Carolina Baseball get Will Craddock back out of the transfer portal?

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
Will Craddock
South Carolina infielder Will Craddock during the 2026 season (TheBigSpur.com)

The latest on South Carolina freshman Will Craddock, who entered the Transfer Portal on Monday.

2026-06-02
$1 for 2 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.