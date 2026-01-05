America, Meet Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Yesterday, Shea Ralph and the Vanderbilt Commodores won their biggest game of the season and defeated No. 5 LSU, 65-61. It was not only the biggest win of Ralph’s coaching tenure and helped the Commodores stay undefeated at 15-0, but it was a statement to Women’s Basketball fans and the national media: Mikayla Blakes is a star who can beat the nation’s best.

Already a star in her own right

Before Sunday’s game, Blakes already had a tremendous resume. As a freshman, she broke the 50-point mark twice (a 53-point performance against Florida and a 55-point clinic against Auburn), won SEC Freshman of the Year, and was named to the First Team All-SEC and the AP Third Team All-American team. Blakes finished a tremendous season with 23.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 steals. Over the summer, Blakes led the US Women’s National Team to a FIBA AmeriCup Gold Medal and was named the Tournament’s MVP. This season, Blakes is averaging 25.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game, and 3.6 steals per game, and has taken her game to a new level.

A new milestone for Blakes

But despite all those accolades, Blakes had yet to beat a Top 5 team before yesterday’s contest. As incredible as Blakes’ career has been, she had yet to defeat the likes of an LSU or a South Carolina or a UCONN, the three most prominent brands in the women’s game at the moment. It’s one thing to beat good teams. And Blakes has already done that. But once you defeat a great program, you enter a different conversation as a player. As Ric Flair used to say, “If you want to be the man, you have to beat the man.” On Sunday, Mikayla Blakes put the team on her back and channeled the Nature Boy in what could be a program-changing win.

Blakes’ performance against LSU was a statement game and the biggest win over her career. She finished with 32 points on 10/25 shooting with 4 assists and 3 steals, and took over the game late in the fourth quarter. In front of a loud Memorial Gymnasium crowd on ESPN, Blake’s full arsenal was on full display against LSU. Her smooth jumper. Her court vision. Her lightning-quick first step off the dribble. Her ability to finish in traffic and through contact. And the difference this time? A win against one of the elite programs in Women’s College Basketball.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the national discourse on Blakes was “Yeah, she’s a great player, but how will she do against a Kim Mulkey, Dawn Staley, or Geno-coached team? Yesterday, we received a clear answer to that question: a 30-piece and a win. Heading into the game, the Commodores were underdogs. LSU had the more talented team as well as Flau’jae Johnson, one of the best players in the nation (who the Commodores held scoreless, by the way). LSU’s entire game plan on defense centered around Blakes. And despite all of that, Vanderbilt had the best player on the court, and the Tigers couldn’t stop her when it mattered. That’s what true greatness is. When you know what’s coming and you can’t stop it.

More eyes than ever on Blakes and the Commodores

Since last year, the SEC and Vandy fans have known how great Mikayla Blakes is. But yesterday’s win puts Blakes and the Commodores on the map nationwide. Blakes went viral for her performance on social media. Games like the one Blake had yesterday are how players like Caitlin Clark became a household name. These games are how casual fans, not just in Nashville but across the country, become Vanderbilt fans.

Now there’s certainly more work to be done. Conference play had just begun. A Shea Ralph team had yet to win a tournament game despite making the dance the last two years. But now the Commodores have momentum in the modern era they’ve never had before, as well as a star player who continues to improve.

At the end of the day, basketball is the most individualistic of the team sports. If you have the best player on the court, you always have a chance to win. Most nights, Vanderbilt has that advantage with Mikayla Blakes. And it could not come at a better time for the Commodores.

So take notice, America. There’s a new kid on the block in Women’s Basketball. A 5’8 guard from Somerset, New Jersey. A player who chose to take the path less traveled and create her own legacy at a school that’s not a blueblood. Her name is Mikayla Blakes. Better get used to saying that name. You are going to hear it a lot come March.

