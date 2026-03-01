Blakes Takes Knoxville: No. 5 Vanderbilt Faces Tennessee on the Road in Regular Season Finale

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: March 1, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 52.4% in favor of Tennessee

AP Rank

Tennessee – N/A

Vanderbilt – 5

Net Rank

Tennessee – 21

Vanderbilt – 7

Statistics

Strength of Schedule:

Tennessee: 16

Vanderbilt: 20

Points Per Game:

Tennessee: 77.4

Vanderbilt: 84.8 (9th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Tennessee: 68.5

Vanderbilt: 64.3

Effective FG%:

Tennessee: 50.7%

Vanderbilt: 55.0%

Top Players:

Tennessee: Talaysia Cooper: 16.6 PPG; 5.6 RPG; 3.2 APG; 3.1 SPG; 0.7 BPG Jewel Spear: 12.5 PPG; 2.8 RPG; 1.8 APG; 0.9 SPG Samara Spencer: 10.6 PPG; 3.7 RPG; 4.6 APG; 1.3 SPG Ruby Whitehorn: 11.6 PPG; 4.0 RPG; 1.7 APG; 0.9 SPG Zee Spearman: 11.7 PPG; 6.0 RPG; 0.8 APG; 0.7 SPG; 0.7 BPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 26.9 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 4.6 APG; 3.0 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 12.6 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 6.0 APG; 2.7 SPG Justine Pissott: 11.7 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 2.3 APG; 0.4 SPG; 0.8 BPG Sacha Washington: 10.3 PPG; 7.5 RPG; 1.8 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.8 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.2 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 0.9 APG; 1.1 SPG Aiyana Mitchell: 6.3 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 0.9 APG; 0.9 SPG; 1.0 BPG



Analysis

After taking care of business in their last outing, Vanderbilt now turns its attention to the rivalry game everyone circles on the calendar. This time, the Commodores head to Knoxville to face Tennessee on its home floor. The Lady Vols come in at an interesting moment in their season, having dropped their last five games. The frustration has not been quiet, either. Their head coach has publicly challenged the team’s toughness and even called them out for quitting in key stretches. That is not something you hear often from a program with Tennessee’s pedigree, especially this late in the year. The question now is simple: how will they respond at home?

Even during the skid, Tennessee’s identity has not changed. They want pace, pressure, and volume from deep. The Lady Vols shoot more three-pointers than anyone in the conference, averaging 28.5 attempts per game. When they get hot, they can bury you in a hurry. When they do not, things can unravel, which has been part of the story during this losing streak.

It starts with Talaysia Cooper, one of the most dynamic guards in the SEC. She attacks downhill, generates steals, and thrives in chaos. Jewel Spear is another major factor on the perimeter and is never shy about letting it fly from three. Inside, Zee Spearman brings physicality and rebounding, especially on second-chance opportunities. If Tennessee is going to snap the skid, it will likely be because those three set the tone early.

For Vanderbilt, the blueprint remains the same, regardless of venue. Mikayla Blakes, the best player in the country, will look to control the tempo and quiet the crowd early. Road environments test composure, and Blakes has shown repeatedly that the moment does not faze her. Aubrey Galvan will be equally important. Tennessee thrives on forcing live-ball turnovers, and protecting the ball in a hostile environment is critical. If Galvan keeps things steady, Vanderbilt can dictate pace instead of playing into Tennessee’s hands.

And then there is Justine Pissott. The senior is one of the best three-point shooters in the country, and this game carries a little extra meaning for her. Pissott began her career at Tennessee before transferring to Vanderbilt, and now returns to Knoxville as a key piece of one of the top teams in the nation. If Tennessee is going to pack the paint to slow Blakes, Pissott’s perimeter shooting becomes even more dangerous. When she is in rhythm from deep, Vanderbilt’s offense reaches another level.

Defensively, Vanderbilt must contest the arc without overhelping. Tennessee’s 28.5 three-point attempts per game are not accidental. They want rhythm threes in transition and kick-outs after paint touches. Contest, rebound, and avoid giving the home crowd something to erupt about. That is the formula.

It is Vanderbilt and Tennessee in Knoxville. One team is trying to stop a five-game slide after being publicly challenged. The other is chasing momentum heading into March. Rivalry game, road environment, postseason implications. It does not get much better than this.

It just means more. pic.twitter.com/81J6U7NaEr — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) February 28, 2026

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order