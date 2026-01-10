Can the Commodores Remain Unbeaten? Vanderbilt vs LSU Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Date: January 10, 2026

Time: 12:00pm CST

TV: SECN

Radio: 102.5 FM

Spread: Vandy -14.5 O/U 162

AP Rank

LSU- NA

Vandy- 11

Kenpom Rank

LSU- 41

Vandy- 5

Net Rank

LSU- 46

Vandy- 5

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

LSU: 119.8

Vanderbilt: 125.6

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

LSU: 102.7

Vanderbilt: 94.9

Adjusted Tempo:

LSU: 63.8

Vanderbilt: 71.7

Average Possession Length:

LSU: 16.4

Vanderbilt: 15.5

Effective FG%:

LSU: 56.1%

Vanderbilt: 59.3%

What to Expect:

After a massive win against Alabama Wednesday in the SEC home opener where we saw Memorial Gym rockin, the Commodores will host an LSU squad coming of their second of two SEC losses. After starting the season 12-1 in non conference play, including wins over Boston College and SMU, the Tigers dropped their first two conference games against Texas A&M and South Carolina by a combined 13 points. Despite the slow start in conference play, this is a dangerous Tigers team lead by Juniors Dedan Thomas and Michael Nwoko. I still expect Vandy to keep this train rolling with a big game by Duke Miles to complement rising star and dark horse Naismith candidate Tyler Tanner.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 94 LSU 81

