Can Vanderbilt Right the Ship Against Florida? ($1 Tickets!)

Date: February 1, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM CST

TV: SECN

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 91.2% in favor of Vanderbilt

AP Rank

Florida – NA

Vanderbilt – 5

Net Rank

Florida – 55

Vanderbilt – 9

Statistics

Strength of Schedule:

Florida: 15

Vanderbilt: 20

Points Per Game:

Florida: 74.7

Vanderbilt: 84.8 (10th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Florida: 65.2

Vanderbilt: 61.1

Effective FG%:

Florida: 49.2%

Vanderbilt: 54.9%

Top Players:

Florida: Liv McGill: 22.6 PPG; 5.8 RPG; 5.9 APG; 2.8 SPG Me’Arah O’Neal: 13.7 PPG; 6.7 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.4 SPG; 1.5 BPG Laila Reynolds: 12.8 PPG; 3.7 RPG; 2.2 APG; 1.7 SPG; 0.9 BPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 24.9 PPG; 3.9 RPG; 4.5 APG; 3.0 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 11.8 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 6.2 APG; 3.0 SPG Sacha Washington: 9.7 PPG; 7.6 RPG; 1.5 APG; 1.2 SPG; 0.8 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.4 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.7 APG; 0.4 SPG Aiyana Mitchell: 7.4 PPG; 5.0 RPG; 1.1 APG; 1.0 SPG; 1.1 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 8.0 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG



Analysis

After back-to-back losses, Vanderbilt returns home to Memorial Gymnasium for its final unranked game of the season. With the Commodores facing the hardest remaining schedule in the country according to ESPN, getting back on track against Florida feels important.

Florida enters the matchup at 13–10. While the Gators haven’t secured a true signature win, they’ve played several elite teams extremely close. Florida is led by sophomore standout Liv McGill, who is averaging over 20 points per game and sets up a fascinating matchup with Mikayla Blakes. Alongside McGill are Me’Arah O’Neal, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, and Laila Reynolds. Beyond that trio, however, no other Gator is averaging more than six points per game. That lack of offensive balance—combined with inconsistent shooting—has been a major reason for Florida’s struggles this season.

That lack of depth plays directly into Vanderbilt’s hands. The Commodores are the more balanced team, and a disciplined defensive game plan focused on limiting McGill could be enough to protect home court and get back in the win column. Florida is shooting just 27.5% from three-point range this season (300th nationally), so naturally, they’ll probably shoot 50% against Vanderbilt.

Ultimately, this is a very winnable game for Vandy, and it comes at a great time in the schedule. If Vanderbilt can cut off driving lanes and play stronger interior defense, areas that have been issues over the last two games, the Commodores should be in a good position to win.

Vanderbilt is hosting this matchup as a $1 ticket “white out” game, and I strongly encourage everyone to come out to Memorial and support a really good basketball team as it looks to regain momentum. Florida is a solid opponent, and a true home-court advantage could go a long way. If you have the time, come see the must-see duo of Aubrey Galvan and Mikayla Blakes at Memorial, along with the rest of this talented Vanderbilt team.

