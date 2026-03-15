Championship Sunday: Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas SEC Championship Preview

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Date: March 15, 2026

Time: 12:00pm CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 92.9 FM

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Vandy -2.5 O/U 159.5

AP Rank

Arkansas – 17

Vandy – 22

Kenpom Rank

Arkansas – 18

Vandy – 12

Net Rank

Arkansas -16

Vandy – 14

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

Ark: 127.5

Vanderbilt: 125.6

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

Ark: 102.1

Vanderbilt: 99.2

Adjusted Tempo:

Ark: 71.2

Vanderbilt: 69.5

Average Possession Length:

Ark: 15.8

Vanderbilt: 16.3

Effective FG%:

Ark: 56.3%

Vanderbilt: 55.6%

Leading Scorers

Arkansas: Darius Acuff (22.7 ppg), Meleek Thomas (15.6 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (19.2 ppg), Duke Miles (16.5 ppg)

What to Expect:

Vanderbilt had two of the toughest matchups it could’ve had from a stylistic standpoint in the SEC Tournament, facing Tennessee and Florida.

The Commodores gave up 20+ offensive rebounds to Tennessee and Florida, but their second-shot defense was strong, keeping both teams in check.

This game should be more fitting for Vanderbilt’s style. Arkansas plays at the 22nd-fastest tempo in the country, while Vanderbilt sits at 92nd.

Most of Vandy’s damage comes from deep, as 42% of its shots come from downtown. Meanwhile, Arkansas is more about running in transition and stud guard Darius Acuff Jr. making big-time plays as a scorer and passer.

Acuff is an absolute monster. He’s a scorer and can shift the game by dropping 30+ points, but he’s one of the best passing guards in the country.

They have a very athletic supporting cast, with Acuff. Billy Richmond III, Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle are all high flyers who throw down vicious transition slams.

Mark Byington is a sharp coach who’ll likely play the percentages and play off the 23% shooting of Richmond and the non-shooting Pringle/Malique Ewin. That could deter Acuff from driving to the rim at will.

The one concern is Arkansas in a half-court setting. Where Vandy has an array of options that thrive in a transition or half-court game, the Razorbacks are built more for a fast-paced game.

I think the shooting disparity favors Vanderbilt. The tandem of Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles should be instrumental in continuing the Commodores’ shooting attack. Tanner is shooting 37% from deep, and Duke Miles is at 36%.

I’m an even bigger believer in Vandy’s offensive attack with AK Okereke and Devin McGlockton turning up its shooting. Okereke is the beneficiary of drives and kicks from the guards, and he went 3-of-5 from deep against Tennessee. McGlockton also hit a trio of 3s in that one.

Vanderbilt has the speedy guards to limit Acuff, who’s already less than 100%. He’ll score some, but Tanner is a lockdown defender who’ll give Acuff a run for his money.

The two teams met just once this season, and Arkansas thrashed Vanderbilt, 93-68. That was during the Commodores’ three-game losing skid in January.

The Commodores got past the two toughest games it’ll play with relative ease. Now Vandy is in a matchup that’ll be more conducive to its style of play. We’ll see how the legs feel for both teams, too. It’s the third game in three days, and Arkansas just played in overtime. I think that’s an advantage for Vandy.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 80 Arkansas 75

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