Commodores Head to Oxford: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Quick Preview

Date: March 3, 2026

Time: 8:00pm CST

TV: SECN+

Radio: 102.5 FM

Spread

Vandy -6.5

O/U 155.5

AP Rank

Mississippi – NA

Vandy -24

Kenpom Rank

Mississippi – 79

Vandy -15

Net Rank

Mississippi – 91

Vandy -17

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

UM: 115.2

Vanderbilt: 125.3

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

UM: 104.6

Vanderbilt: 98.8

Adjusted Tempo:

UM: 65.8

Vanderbilt: 69.1

Average Possession Length:

UM: 17.4

Vanderbilt: 16.3

Effective FG%:

UM: 50.3%

Vanderbilt: 56.0%

Leading Scorers

UM: AJ Storr (15.8 ppg), Malik Dia (14.0 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (18.5 ppg), Tyler Nickel (14.1 ppg)

What to Expect

These teams met a little over a month ago in Nashville, and Vandy held on late for a 71-68 victory. The Dores were in control for the majority of the game, leading by 13 with under six minutes to play. They did this without the services of Miles.

Ole Miss can neutralize a couple of Vandy’s strengths by slowing the game down to a half-court pace and taking care of the ball. The Rebels only turned the ball over 11 times in that first matchup on the road and are the second best team in the league (after Vandy) in turnover rate.

However, Ole Miss’ season is basically dead, and Vandy is clearly the much better unit. Vandy is reeling a bit and could really use this win on the road, so I expect it to get it done based on the fact that it was successful last time and now have Miles to help make the half-court offensive attack more dynamic.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 74 Mississippi 68

