Dores Surge Nine Under in Stroke Play, Set Up Must-Win Final Round at SEC Championship

Explaining Scoring

The first three days of the event are stroke play, where you have five players compete and take the top four scores of those players. After the three days, the top eight teams move on to the stroke play bracket, where you have your 1-5 play the opponents 1-5 straight up.

Team Leaderboard

1) Auburn (-27)

2) Texas (-22)

3) Ole Miss (-21)

4) Florida (-20)

5) Oklahoma (-17)

T6) Mississippi State (-16)

T6) Texas A&M (-16)

8) South Carolina (-12)

9) Vanderbilt(-11)

T10) Arkansas (-9)

T10) Alabama (-9)

T10) Tennessee (-9)

13) Georgia (-7)

14) LSU (E)

15) Missouri (+5)

16)Kentucky (+15)

Individual Top 10

1) Jackson Koivun, Auburn (-12)

T2) William Jennings, Alabama (-10)

T2) Jase Summy, Oklahoma (-10)

T4) Wells Williams, Vanderbilt (-9)

T4) Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M (-9)

T6) Jack Turner, Florida (-8)

T6) Frankie Harris, South Carolina (-8)

T8) Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma (-7)

T8) Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss (-7)

T8) Christiaan Maas, Texas (-7)

T8) Erich Fortlage, Arkansas (-7)

T8) Tom Fischer Ole Miss (-7)

T8) Matt Comegys, Texas (-7)

T8) Josh Gilbert, Auburn (-7)

Vanderbilt’s Performance

Wells Williams (-9)(-3)

Will Hartman (-4)(-3)

Chase Nevins (+1)(-1)

Jon Ed Steed (+1)(-2)

Ryan Downes (+6)(+2)

Big bounce back day to move back up the leaderboard for the Swingin’ Dores. Vandy got the momentum going early, shooting -4 collectively through four holes, including a birdie-birdie start for Will Hartman. All four scoring golfers made the turn under par and six under as a team. After a tumultuous start to the back nine, which saw five bogeys and only one birdie in the first three holes, the Dores got things turned around quickly. Eight birdies, including at least two from each golfer, were carded over the next three holes, really springing Vandy up the leaderboard.

Big Final Round Incoming

Even after a very important -9 today to shoot up the leaderboard, the Commodores still are one back from moving on in this tournament. South Carolina sits one shot ahead after a very solid two days of -8 and -4. We will have to see another solid performance from all four scoring golfers for the dreams of an SEC title to continue.