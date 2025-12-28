Eli Stowers Officially Opting Out of Reliaquest Bowl

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt’s star Tight End Eli Stowers is officially opting out of the upcoming Reliaquest Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Commodores will be taking on the 8-4 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 31st without their leading pass catcher from the previous two season.

Stowers led the Commodore receiving attack in 2024 with 49 catches for 638 yards and 5 touchdowns. The talented Tight End followed up 2024 with an even better 2025 season, catching 62 passes for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stowers led the nation in receiving yards from a Tight End.

Stowers has gone on to receive a myriad of postseason awards. Those postseason accolades include the John Mackey Award (given to the best Tight End in the country), the William V Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman), a 1st team AP All-American selection, and a 1st-team All-SEC selection. Not only are the statistics and accolades impressive, if you watched Eli Stowers play throughout his career, he was the go-to guy for Diego Pavia in a dynamic Vanderbilt offense. So many tough catches over the middle and in key 3rd down situations.

There has been some criticism of Eli Stowers opting out of the bowl game, I think it is completely unwarranted. Eli Stowers has done nothing but perform week in, week out, through his entire career at Vanderbilt. Stowers has earned the right to opt out and prepare for his future NFL career – see Jake Butt during the Orange Bowl in 2016. If Stowers was sitting in my living room and asked me my opinion on what he should do regarding the Reliaquest Bowl, I would recommend he sits out. Stowers is a projected 2nd or 3rd round pick but there is still plenty of time for that to change with pro days and the NFL combine.

Eli Stowers will be remembered as the best Tight End in Vanderbilt football history and Vanderbilt fans will be rooting for him as he begins the NFL Draft process and moves to the next level.

