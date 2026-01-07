Ep. 348: ReliaQuest Bowl Recap, Undefeated Vanderbilt Basketball + Transfer Portal Update (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 348 and wishing all TDR listeners a very happy new year. Will and Trevor start the episode by briefly recapping Vanderbilt’s 34-27 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa and giving their 3 key takeaways. The fellas then go on to talk undefeated Vanderbilt hoops, both MBB and WBB. Trevor gives some basketball thoughts before TDR’s Vanderbilt Insider Alex Kurbegov joins segment 2. Alex breaks down all the latest transfer portal activity and gives his thoughts on what moves to expect next. Will, Trevor, and Alex then close out the episode by answering premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

X/Twitter

🚨 EP. 348 IS HERE 🚨



Vanderbilt Basketball Undefeated + Transfer Portal Updates (feat. @Anchordown0714)



-ReliaQuest Bowl Recap

-3 Key Takeaways

-14-0 Hoops

-Top 15 Showdown

-Transfers In, Transfers Out

-Players to Watch



📺 YouTube ———> https://t.co/COoqE2o5rE

🟢 Spotify ———>… pic.twitter.com/pHBlXmNzRr — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) January 7, 2026

Instagram

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

TDR Hats Available

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collab

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order