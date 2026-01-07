Ep. 348: ReliaQuest Bowl Recap, Undefeated Vanderbilt Basketball + Transfer Portal Update (feat. Alex Kurbegov)
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 348 and wishing all TDR listeners a very happy new year. Will and Trevor start the episode by briefly recapping Vanderbilt’s 34-27 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa and giving their 3 key takeaways. The fellas then go on to talk undefeated Vanderbilt hoops, both MBB and WBB. Trevor gives some basketball thoughts before TDR’s Vanderbilt Insider Alex Kurbegov joins segment 2. Alex breaks down all the latest transfer portal activity and gives his thoughts on what moves to expect next. Will, Trevor, and Alex then close out the episode by answering premium message board questions.
Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday
