Ep. 349: Vanderbilt Transfer Portal Update + Undefeated Basketball (33-0)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 349 to give the latest on Vanderbilt football’s transfer portal activity. Will and Trevor recap all of Vanderbilt’s outgoing and incoming players that will shape the 2026 Vanderbilt football roster. The fellas give their thoughts on the most recent and impactful commits before moving on to talk some Vanderbilt hoops. They recap Vanderbilt’s 2 most recent victories before previewing the upcoming matchups against the Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators. Will and Trevor then go on to answer premium message board questions – never a dull moment.

🚨 EP. 349 IS HERE 🚨



Vanderbilt Transfer Portal Update + Undefeated Basketball (33-0)



-Players Out

-Players In

-Top 10 Hoops

-Texas & Florida Upcoming

-Premium Message Board Questions



🎧 Apple… pic.twitter.com/BkCP3Xv8rj — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) January 14, 2026

