Ep. 352: Diego Pavia Draft Stock, Vandy Hoops Breakdown + Full 2026 VandyBoys Roster Preview (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back and joined by TDR’s Vanderbilt insider and baseball expert, Alex Kurbegov. The crew opens the show by breaking down Diego Pavia’s Senior Bowl performance and what it means for his NFL Draft stock. They then recap Vanderbilt basketball’s recent stretch and preview upcoming matchups.

In Segment 2, Alex delivers a full Vanderbilt baseball roster preview, recapping departing VandyBoys before diving deep into the incoming talent for Tim Corbin’s 2026 squad. He shares his expectations for the season, along with a projected starting lineup. The episode wraps up with answers to premium message board questions to close out Episode 352.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

