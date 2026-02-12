Ep. 353: Vanderbilt Hoops Hits 20 Wins, Blakes on Fire + VandyBoys Opening Weekend
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 353 and Trevor is no longer listed on the injury/illness report. Will and Trevor start off ep 353 by discussing the NFL Scouting Combine before moving on to talk some women’s hoops and the phenomenal play of Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan. The fellas then go on to recap and discuss Vanderbilt MBB’s disappointing loss to Oklahoma and their bounce back road victory over Auburn. The guys then go on to talk the status of Duke Miles and Frankie Collins before evaluating the latest bracketology. After the TDR cocktail break, Will and Trevor discuss the VandyBoys upcoming season opening weekend in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. Episode 353 closes out with some incredible premium message board questions, per usual.
Let’s have ourselves a Thursday
