Ep. 354: Vanderbilt Basketball Surging + VandyBoys Stumble to Start
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan return for Episode 354 with plenty to unpack across multiple Vanderbilt sports.
The guys open with a quick look at recent football coaching staff changes before diving into a rollercoaster week for Vanderbilt women’s basketball. Shea Ralph’s squad defeated No. 4 Texas in Memorial Gym, then followed it up with a frustrating loss to unranked Georgia.
The discussion then shifts to Vanderbilt MBB’s win over Texas A&M, including key contributions from unexpected sources, before previewing upcoming big-time matchups against Missouri and Tennessee.
To close out the episode, the fellas recap the VandyBoys’ disappointing opening weekend and answer premium message board questions.
Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic
YouTube
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
X/Twitter
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic
TDR Hats Available – BACK IN STOCK
Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store
TDR Collabs
NIL Store
Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order
Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes
Rhoback
Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com
Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order