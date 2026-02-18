Ep. 354: Vanderbilt Basketball Surging + VandyBoys Stumble to Start

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan return for Episode 354 with plenty to unpack across multiple Vanderbilt sports.

The guys open with a quick look at recent football coaching staff changes before diving into a rollercoaster week for Vanderbilt women’s basketball. Shea Ralph’s squad defeated No. 4 Texas in Memorial Gym, then followed it up with a frustrating loss to unranked Georgia.

The discussion then shifts to Vanderbilt MBB’s win over Texas A&M, including key contributions from unexpected sources, before previewing upcoming big-time matchups against Missouri and Tennessee.

To close out the episode, the fellas recap the VandyBoys’ disappointing opening weekend and answer premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

