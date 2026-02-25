Ep. 355: Vanderbilt Basketball Stumbles, VandyBoys Power Surge + TicketGate

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 355. The guys open the show by discussing the NFL Scouting Combine before shifting to Vanderbilt women’s basketball and Mikayla Blakes emerging as a legitimate National Player of the Year contender.

From there, they recap a pair of disappointing losses for the men’s team, including the most recent defeat to in-state rival Tennessee at home.

The conversation then turns to baseball and the Commodores’ recent power surge at the plate. After the TDR Cocktail Break, Will addresses the TicketGate controversy before the guys dive into premium message board questions, where Will also addresses the TicketGate scandal.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

