Ep. 356: Pavia and Stowers Draft Stock, March Basketball + VandyBoys Cooked?

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 356 of The Dore Report.

The guys open the show by breaking down Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers’ performances at the NFL Combine and what it means for their draft stock. From there, they dive into women’s basketball and Vanderbilt WBB’s clean sweep of SEC awards.

Next up is men’s basketball. Will and Trevor share their thoughts on the last three games, the issues currently plaguing the team, SEC Tournament seeding scenarios, and potential NCAA Tournament landing spots for Vandy hoops.

The episode wraps with baseball, as the guys discuss the recent struggles of the VandyBoys, their outlook on Tim Corbin’s squad, and answer premium message board questions.

