Ep. 357: Vanderbilt Beats Tennessee, Secures Double Bye + SEC Tournament Preview

The Dore Report Episode 357

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 357 to talk Vandy Hoops and the VandyBoys. The episode starts with Will and Trevor sipping on some fine Josh wine while discussing Vanderbilt WBB’s disappointing exit from the SEC Tournament.

The fellas then shift to Vanderbilt MBB, breaking down the regular season finale and looking ahead to the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Will and Trevor also hand out their regular season awards before turning their attention to Vanderbilt baseball.

The VandyBoys have not looked good early this season, and Trevor lets loose with a rant while discussing the possibility of the Commodores missing postseason play. Will and Trevor close out the episode by answering the always entertaining premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

