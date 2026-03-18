Ep. 358: Vanderbilt Lands 5 Seed, March Madness Preview

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 358 to talk all things March Madness. The guys open with a quick discussion on the start of spring practice for Vanderbilt football before shifting to Vanderbilt WBB earning a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

From there, Will and Trevor break down Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament performance and the key takeaways as the Commodores head into the Big Dance. The fellas then dive into Vanderbilt landing a 5-seed—despite what they argue is a criminal underseeding—and preview the first-round matchup against 12-seed McNeese.

The episode continues with a look at the rest of the region and the NCAA Tournament landscape before wrapping up with VandyBoys baseball talk. As always, Will and Trevor close things out by answering premium message board questions. Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

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🚨 EP. 358 IS HERE 🚨



Vanderbilt Lands 5 Seed, March Madness Preview



-Spring Practice Begins

-WBB in Memorial

-SEC Tournament Runner-Up

-Underseeded

-VandyBoys Win SEC Opener



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🎧 Apple ———>… pic.twitter.com/97l61wHgos — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) March 18, 2026

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