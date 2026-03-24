Ep. 359: March Heartbreak, Spring Practice Notes + Are the VandyBoys Sinking?

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan return for Episode 359. They open on a high note, breaking down the success of Shea Ralph, Mikayla Blakes, and the rest of Vanderbilt women’s basketball before shifting to the heartbreak of the men’s tournament run. The Commodores picked up a first-round win over McNeese State but fell in gut-wrenching fashion to Nebraska in the Round of 32.

Will and Trevor share their reactions and emotions from the loss, then briefly look ahead to what the offseason could hold for Vanderbilt basketball. They also discuss Vanderbilt football’s Pro Day, with Will offering his takeaways after attending spring practice.

Trevor then sounds off on Vanderbilt baseball and its current state, before the guys close out Episode 359 by answering premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

X/Twitter

🚨 EP. 359 IS HERE 🚨



March Heartbreak, Spring Practice Notes + Are the VandyBoys Sinking?



-Vandy WBB Advances

-Pain

-Group Therapy

-Vanderbilt Pro Day

-QB Competition

-Hacksquat vs Tim Corbin



📺 YouTube ———> https://t.co/DF7uk3FtJ3

🟢 Spotify ———> https://t.co/BpW9pcP1dP

🎧… pic.twitter.com/JTUTSkYjk1 — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) March 24, 2026

Instagram

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats Available – BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order