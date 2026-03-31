Ep. 360: Byington Extended, Spring Practice Buzz + VandyBoys’ Wild Walk-Off Sweep

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 360.

The guys open the show by breaking down Mark Byington’s contract extension and what it means for the future of Vanderbilt men’s basketball. From there, they react to Vanderbilt WBB’s heartbreaking Sweet Sixteen loss to No. 6 Notre Dame, falling 67–64 after a hard-fought comeback.

Next, Will and Trevor share their takeaways from Vanderbilt football spring practice, including early impressions and standout notes.

They close the show with a deep dive into an unforgettable weekend for the VandyBoys, who swept Tennessee with three straight walk-offs. The guys discuss whether this series could be a turning point for the season before wrapping things up by answering premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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🚨 EP. 360 IS HERE 🚨



Byington Extended, Spring Practice Buzz + VandyBoys’ Wild Walk-Off Sweep



-Another One for CSL

-Sweet 16 Exit

-Pads Poppin’, Jaws Droppin’

-Walk-Off Weekend

-Spark a Turnaround?



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🟢 Spotify ———>… pic.twitter.com/GLiwV4bAFo — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) March 31, 2026

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