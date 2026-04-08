Ep. 361: Portal Madness, Spring Practice Intel + VandyBoys Pitching Problems

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan return for Episode 361 of The Dore Report.

The guys begin with Vanderbilt basketball as the transfer portal officially opens, breaking down the madness around college basketball roster movement and discussing potential portal targets for Mark Byington and the Commodores. They also touch on Vanderbilt players entering the portal and what it means for the program moving forward.

Next, the fellas discuss Vanderbilt women’s basketball after Shea Ralph was named AP Coach of the Year, capping off a historic season for the Commodores and continuing the momentum of the program’s rise on West End.

Will and Trevor then dive into Vanderbilt football spring practice, sharing their latest observations on the quarterback battle, standout performers, offensive line development, and more.

After a quick cocktail break, the show shifts to baseball as the guys recap Vanderbilt’s series loss at Texas A&M following the emotional Tennessee sweep. They discuss the Commodores’ ongoing pitching concerns, whether the VandyBoys can still make a postseason run, and preview a massive upcoming series against Oklahoma.

The episode closes with premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

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🚨 EP. 361 IS HERE 🚨



Portal Madness, Spring Practice Intel + VandyBoys Pitching Problems



-Portal Chaos Begins

-Byington’s Big Board

-Shea Ralph Makes History

-Spring Practice Standouts

-Pavia x Gruden

-Trouble on the Mound



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🟢 Spotify… pic.twitter.com/vEfrm7ejxI — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) April 8, 2026

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