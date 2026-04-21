Ep. 363: Spring Game Stats & Takeaways, Transfer Portal Commits, VandyBoys Series W (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 363.

The guys open the show by breaking down Vanderbilt football’s spring game, including stats, key takeaways, quarterback play, and position-by-position evaluations coming out of spring practice. They also discuss new commits and the latest on Vanderbilt’s NFL Draft prospects.

Next, Will and Trevor are joined by Alex Kurbegov to dive into Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s transfer portal activity, including three recent commits, roster outlook, and other players to watch.

They also touch on Vanderbilt women’s basketball portal movement before closing the show with VandyBoys baseball after a much-needed series win over Kentucky and answering premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

0:00 Intro & Ads

7:47 Trevor’s Vibe Check

9:44 Segment 1

10:00 Vanderbilt Black & Gold Game

12:00 Stats

12:13 QBs

17:21 RBs

18:40 WRs & TEs

24:55 General Takeaways

29:34 Recent HS Commits

30:21 NFL Draft, Stowers & Pavia

33:41 Alex Kurbegov Joins

36:05 State of the Roster

43:44 Incoming Freshmen

44:59 Transfer Portal Commits

52:20 Portal Players to Watch

54:10 WBB Portal Update

59:07 TDR Cocktail Break

1:00:00 VandyBoys

1:09:13 Premium Message Board Questions

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

X/Twitter

🚨 EP. 363 IS HERE 🚨



Spring Game Stats & Takeaways, Transfer Portal Commits, VandyBoys Win (feat. Alex Kurbegov)



-Spring Game Recap

-QB Breakdown

-NFL Draft Talk

-MBB State of the Roster

-VandyBoys Take Series at UK



📺 YouTube ———> https://t.co/YbYiLb0Q19

🟢 Spotify ———>… pic.twitter.com/JXa5XsNWz5 — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) April 21, 2026

Instagram

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats Available – BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order