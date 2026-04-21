Ep. 363: Spring Game Stats & Takeaways, Transfer Portal Commits, VandyBoys Series W (feat. Alex Kurbegov)
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 363.
The guys open the show by breaking down Vanderbilt football’s spring game, including stats, key takeaways, quarterback play, and position-by-position evaluations coming out of spring practice. They also discuss new commits and the latest on Vanderbilt’s NFL Draft prospects.
Next, Will and Trevor are joined by Alex Kurbegov to dive into Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s transfer portal activity, including three recent commits, roster outlook, and other players to watch.
They also touch on Vanderbilt women’s basketball portal movement before closing the show with VandyBoys baseball after a much-needed series win over Kentucky and answering premium message board questions.
Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.
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Timestamps
- 0:00 Intro & Ads
- 7:47 Trevor’s Vibe Check
- 9:44 Segment 1
- 10:00 Vanderbilt Black & Gold Game
- 12:00 Stats
- 12:13 QBs
- 17:21 RBs
- 18:40 WRs & TEs
- 24:55 General Takeaways
- 29:34 Recent HS Commits
- 30:21 NFL Draft, Stowers & Pavia
- 33:41 Alex Kurbegov Joins
- 36:05 State of the Roster
- 43:44 Incoming Freshmen
- 44:59 Transfer Portal Commits
- 52:20 Portal Players to Watch
- 54:10 WBB Portal Update
- 59:07 TDR Cocktail Break
- 1:00:00 VandyBoys
- 1:09:13 Premium Message Board Questions
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