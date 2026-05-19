Ep. 367: Jared Curtis Goes Hollywood + Hoover Awaits the VandyBoys (feat. Colin Bryant)

On episode 367 of The Dore Report, Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to break down another beefy week of Vanderbilt sports.

The guys open the show by discussing Jared Curtis and his appearance in Nate Bargatze’s upcoming movie Breadwinner, before diving into Vanderbilt football’s recent commits. The crew also talks Vanderbilt basketball briefly before shifting focus to the VandyBoys and Hoover – where the fellas are joined by TDR baseball analyst Colin Bryant.

Yes, Colin is locked in his dungeon until the end of the season. He is only allowed to leave to attend Vanderbilt athletics events. That is the TDR difference.

Colin breaks down Vanderbilt baseball’s sweep of South Carolina and previews the SEC Baseball Tournament. The guys discuss the VandyBoys’ postseason outlook, whether Vanderbilt still has a path to an NCAA Tournament bid, and what needs to happen in Hoover for the Commodores to keep the season alive.

The episode closes out with the TDR Cocktail Break and premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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Pending

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🚨 EP. 367 IS HERE 🚨



Jared Curtis Goes Hollywood + Hoover Awaits the VandyBoys (feat. @peterporker714)



-Nate Bargatze’s Breadwinner 🎬

-Latest Football Commits

-VandyBoys Sweep South Carolina

-Hoover Preview + Postseason Chances

-Hot Dog Gobblin’



📺 YouTube ———>… pic.twitter.com/aQh1wBorEe — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) May 19, 2026

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