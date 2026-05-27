Ep. 368: The Streak Is Over + A Massive Offseason Awaits the VandyBoys
On episode 368 of The Dore Report, Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to talk Vanderbilt athletics, the end of the VandyBoys’ historic postseason streak, and a massive offseason now facing Tim Corbin and company.
The fellas open the show by discussing Nate Bargatze and Jared Curtis’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show before diving into some Tyler Tanner and Vanderbilt basketball talk.
The bulk of the episode centers around Vanderbilt baseball after the Commodores officially missed the NCAA Tournament, bringing an end to the program’s 19 consecutive postseason appearances – the longest active streak in college baseball entering the season.
Will and Trevor break down what went wrong during the 2026 season, discuss the biggest differences between this year’s club and the 2025 team, and look ahead to one of the most important offseasons Vanderbilt baseball has faced in years.
As always, the episode closes out with Premium Message Board Questions.
Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday.
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