Ep. 369: Tyler Tanner Returns + Vanderbilt Football Keeps Building Momentum
Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 369 of The Dore Report.
The fellas open the show by discussing Vanderbilt football’s recent 2027 commits, the overall outlook of the recruiting class, and the incredible transformation of the program over the last few seasons under Clark Lea.
Will and Trevor then dive into the official return of star point guard Tyler Tanner and take a closer look at Vanderbilt basketball’s roster heading into the 2026-27 season. The guys also give their way-too-early expectations for Mark Byington and the Commodores.
The fellas wrap up with some VandyBoys talk, breaking down the opening of the transfer portal and multiple Vanderbilt baseball players entering on day one.
As always, episode 369 closes out with Premium Message Board Questions.
Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.
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