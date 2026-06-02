Ep. 369: Tyler Tanner Returns + Vanderbilt Football Keeps Building Momentum

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 369 of The Dore Report.

The fellas open the show by discussing Vanderbilt football’s recent 2027 commits, the overall outlook of the recruiting class, and the incredible transformation of the program over the last few seasons under Clark Lea.

Will and Trevor then dive into the official return of star point guard Tyler Tanner and take a closer look at Vanderbilt basketball’s roster heading into the 2026-27 season. The guys also give their way-too-early expectations for Mark Byington and the Commodores.

The fellas wrap up with some VandyBoys talk, breaking down the opening of the transfer portal and multiple Vanderbilt baseball players entering on day one.

As always, episode 369 closes out with Premium Message Board Questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

X/Twitter

🚨 EP. 369 IS HERE 🚨



Tyler Tanner Returns + Vanderbilt Football Keeps Building Momentum



-Hot on the Recruiting Trail 🏈

-Year 3 for Tanner

-2026-27 Expectations 🏀

-VandyBoys Portal Update

-Premium Message Board Questions⚡️



📺 YouTube ———> https://t.co/QmaFBKiL68

🟢 Spotify… pic.twitter.com/8mAioWJW6c — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) June 2, 2026

Instagram

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats Available – BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order