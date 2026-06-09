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Ep. 370: The Breadwinner Review, Vanderbilt Recruiting Surge + VandyBoys Portal Talk

3798139A-4BB6-4C12-A5B7-A8A0144B4E08by: Will Byrum2 hours agoTheWillByrum

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 370 and joined by TDR insider Alex “Scoop-Gawd” Kurbegov for segments one and two. The fellas give a full critique of Nate Bargatze’s The Breadwinner and meticulously evaluate Jared Curtis’ on-screen debut before diving into Vanderbilt football recruiting.

The Commodores hosted a loaded group of recruits over the weekend and secured commitments from 4-star OT Jasper Ngokwere and 3-star S Dillon Davis. The guys then discuss the latest VandyBoys transfer portal news before closing out with a BEEFY segment of Premium Message Board Questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

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