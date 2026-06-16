Ep. 371: Vanderbilt Hosts Loaded Visitor Weekend, VandyBoys Add Transfers + Brendan Sorsby Saga (feat. Boston George)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 371 of The Dore Report. Will and Trevor start by discussing Vanderbilt football’s continued recruiting momentum, including the latest commitments, another loaded weekend of visitors on campus, the current class ranking, and just how high Clark Lea and the Commodores can climb before signing day.

The guys then shift over to the diamond to break down the VandyBoys’ early transfer portal additions. Will and Trevor discuss what Maryland outfielder Bud Coombs, Wofford outfielder Niko Brini, and Missouri infielder Blaize Ward bring to Vanderbilt before asking the biggest question remaining this offseason – where are the arms?

The fellas are then joined by TDR’s own George “Boston George” Barclay for a deep dive into the Brendan Sorsby vs. NCAA saga, what the ruling means, and the never-ending chaos surrounding college athletics.

Episode 371 wraps up with another loaded round of premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

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🚨 EP. 371 IS HERE 🚨



Vanderbilt Hosts Loaded Visitor Weekend, VandyBoys Add Transfers + Brendan Sorsby Saga (feat. @gbarks_24)



-Recruiting Momentum Continues 🏈

-New Commits + Loaded Visitor Weekend

-VandyBoys Portal Pickups ⚾️

-Where Are The Arms?

-Brendan Sorsby vs. NCAA… pic.twitter.com/bJclApqI5r — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) June 16, 2026

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