Ep. 372: Vanderbilt Football Recruiting Update + Where Are the VandyBoys Arms?

Will and Trevor are back for Episode 372 of The Dore Report Podcast to talk the latest in Vanderbilt athletics.

The guys start with Vanderbilt football recruiting, including the commitment of 3-star defensive lineman Hunter Eligon, Clark Lea’s continued momentum on the trail, and how the Commodores’ 2027 recruiting class is taking shape.

Then, they shift to the diamond as Tim Corbin and the VandyBoys continue working the transfer portal. Vanderbilt has added several position players, including FDU outfielder Hunter Ray, who blasted 32 home runs last season. The bats are coming — but the biggest question remains: where are the arms?

The fellas also touch on the upcoming NBA Draft before wrapping things up with premium message board questions.

Topics Include:

Hunter Eligon Commits to Vanderbilt 🏈

Clark Lea’s Recruiting Momentum

VandyBoys Add FDU Slugger Hunter Ray ⚾️

32 Home Runs + Big-Time Power

Where Are The Arms? 👀

Premium Message Board Questions ⚡️

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

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🚨 EP. 372 IS HERE 🚨



Vanderbilt Football Recruiting Update + Where Are the VandyBoys Arms?



-Dog Days

-Hunter Eligon Commits 🏈

-VandyBoys Portal Update ⚾️

-32 HRs

-Where Are The Arms ⁉️

-Premium Message Board Questions



📺 YouTube ———> https://t.co/3O8JK6SGbR

🟢 Spotify ———>… pic.twitter.com/O4cosZekt6 — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) June 23, 2026

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