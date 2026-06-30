Ep. 373: Clark Lea Stays Hot, NBA Dores + VandyBoys Finally Land an Arm

Will and Trevor are back for Episode 373 of The Dore Report.

The guys break down another huge week for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt football recruiting after the Commodores added 4-star CB Allen Evans and 3/4-star OT Corey Laga, continuing one of the hottest recruiting stretches in program history. How high can this class climb?

Then it’s time for NBA Dores as the fellas react to Tyler Nickel being selected No. 47 overall by the New York Knicks, AK Okereke landing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Duke Miles signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Devin McGlockton earning his opportunity with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Finally, the attention shifts to the VandyBoys, where Tim Corbin finally lands a much-needed portal arm in USC transfer Gavin Lauridsen. The guys discuss what Lauridsen brings to Nashville, what Vanderbilt still needs before the portal closes, and how the roster is taking shape for 2027.

Plus, another TDR Cocktail Break and plenty of Premium Message Board Questions as the dog days of summer roll on.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

X/Twitter

🚨 EP. 373 IS HERE 🚨



Clark Lea Stays Hot, NBA Dores + VandyBoys Finally Land an Arm



🏈 Allen Evans & Corey Laga Commit

🏀 Knicks, Lakers, 76ers & Wolves

📝 NBA Contract Tomfoolery

⚾️ USC RHP Gavin Lauridsen Commits

💬 Premium Message Board Questions

☀️ Dog Days



📺 YouTube… pic.twitter.com/IBaviHdq1A — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) June 30, 2026

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats Available – BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order