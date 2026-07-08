Ep. 374: Fall Camp Is One Month Away, Gabe Nesmith Commits + Corbin's Portal Overhaul

Will and Trevor are back for Episode 374 of The Dore Report.

With fall camp now just one month away, the guys kick things off by discussing the countdown to football season, what they’re watching over the next few weeks, and why the excitement around Clark Lea’s program continues to build.

Then it’s over to the hardwood, where Mark Byington landed his biggest high school commitment yet as Vanderbilt secured four-star wing Gabe Nesmith, the program’s highest-rated commitment since Darius Garland and Simi Shittu. The guys break down what makes Nesmith such a special prospect and why his commitment is another major step toward building an elite program on West End.

Finally, the attention shifts to the VandyBoys, where Tim Corbin continues his aggressive transfer portal overhaul with the additions of Michigan left-hander Shane Brinham, Wake Forest catcher Matt Conte, and Western Kentucky left-hander Dominic Monaco. The guys discuss what each player brings to Nashville, how the roster is taking shape for 2027, and whether Corbin has fully embraced college baseball’s new reality.

Plus – another TDR Cocktail Break, and another outstanding round of Premium Message Board Questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday.

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🚨 EP. 374 IS HERE 🚨



Fall Camp Is One Month Away, Gabe Nesmith Commits + Corbin’s Portal Overhaul



🤒 Get Well Soon, Hacksquat

⚽️ Team USA Eliminated

🏀 4⭐️ Gabe Nesmith Commits

⚾️ Shane Brinham, Matt Conte & Dominic Monaco

💬 Behind Closed Dores



📺 YouTube ———>… pic.twitter.com/PrYV4KKTUK — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) July 8, 2026

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SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

A New Leaf Counseling and Consulting

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