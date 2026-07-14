Ep. 375: Baseball Bonanza, NBA Summer League Dores + Football Withdrawals

Will and Trevor are back for a jam-packed Episode 375 of The Dore Report.

The guys kick things off by talking about just how close football season is, with Vanderbilt fall camp right around the corner, before checking in on the Commodores making noise in NBA Summer League. From Tyler Nickel’s outstanding start with the New York Knicks to updates on AK Okereke, Duke Miles, Devin McGlockton, and the rest of Vanderbilt’s professional basketball contingent, there’s plenty to discuss.

After another TDR Cocktail Break, Alex Kurbegov and Colin Bryant join the show for a full-blown Baseball Bonanza. The TDR baseball brain trust recaps the entire MLB Draft, breaks down Vanderbilt’s historic recruiting haul, discusses what Tim Corbin and Ty Blankmeyer accomplished, and looks ahead to what the loaded 2027 roster could become.

Finally, the crew wraps things up with another hilarious round of Premium Message Board Questions to close out a BEEFY Episode 375. Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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🚨 EP. 375 IS HERE 🚨



Baseball Bonanza, NBA Summer League Dores + Football Withdrawals (feat. @AlexKurbegov & @peterporker714)



🏀 Summer League Stat Pack

⚾️ BASEBALL BONANZA – Full MLB Draft Breakdown

🔥 Historic Recruiting Haul for Tim Corbin

💬 Premium Message Board Questions… pic.twitter.com/u88lltwXGE — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) July 14, 2026

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR + a complimentary year of The Athletic

A New Leaf Counseling and Consulting

Vandy Nation, we’ve survived the Stackhouse and Mason years – our mental health has taken a beating. 😅 When life gets tough, don’t turn to AI for support. Turn to Coleman Thompson and the licensed professionals at A New Leaf Counseling and Consulting. Learn more or schedule an appointment at https://www.anewleafcounseling.net/

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