Film study: what T.O. Barrett could bring to Vanderbilt’s backcourt

It’s been an extremely active week for Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball.

On Wednesday, Mark Byington added another commit in Missouri transfer guard T.O. Barrett. Barrett’s acquisition appears to round out the guard depth for the Commodores. Based on some of Barrett’s highlights, here’s how I think he could contribute next season.

T.O. Barrett (@To_Barrett) came up big in his first career start for Mizzou.



The 6’4” sophomore brought energy, intensity, and fearless downhill attacks — doing whatever it took to give his team a chance to win.



This is how you answer the call.



21 PTS

6 REBS

3 STLS

8/12 FG… pic.twitter.com/zdvC1MEjaK — Matt (@HoopHound5) January 25, 2026

Untapped potential

T.O. Barrett is a rising junior who played two seasons at Missouri. At 6’4 205 pounds, he gives Mark Byington another athletic guard to mix into his rotations. This past season, Barrett split his time between the starting rotation and the bench. He averaged a career high 8.6 points per game, 3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, shot 46 percent from the field, 20 percent from the three-point line, and 79 percent from the free-throw line. His production skyrocketed when he became a starter. Barrett’s late insertion into the starting rotation helped Missouri make the NCAA Tournament in 2026.

Size and experience at the guard position

When I watch Barrett’s highlights and look at his numbers, his size and experience stand out to me. Barrett has great size for a guard at 6’4 and a little over 200 pounds. He’s strong and is not afraid to throw his body around. Barrett plays basketball like his hair is on fire. He is an athlete who can make plays. And he’s a pain in the ass to play against.

Whenever he is on the floor, Barrett is hustling and is always moving. Last year, Vanderbilt struggled at times against lineups featuring bigger guards, and Barrett could help address that. What I really like about Barrett’s size is that it doesn’t come at the expense of his speed.

Another thing I like about Barrett is his experience. He has come off the bench and started in his collegiate career, and has been willing to do what was asked of him. That combination is rare these days in the transfer portal era. Now that Vanderbilt is reloading for next year, it needs players who are willing to play a role. Barrett could really help in that department, especially since this team probably won’t need him to score a ton of points.

T.O. Barrett puts the Tigers in front and it's getting loud at Mizzou Arena 🔊🔊@To_Barrett // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vrtwrY0F7H — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 25, 2026

Another athlete on defense

T.O. Barrett is a perfect fit for Byington’s defensive system. He is a Grade A disruptor. He loves to create turnovers and then get out and run. His athleticism and long arms allow him to jump passing lanes. He has a nose for the ball and good instincts. Barrett out on the open floor with Tanner or Glass could be a must-watch television.

▪️ T.O. Barrett with the defense 🚫

▪️ Mark Mitchell with the vision 👀

▪️ Jacob Crews with the finish 💪#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/gT5kEs6U91 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 28, 2025

At his size, Barrett is not afraid to do the dirty work on defense. He will dive for loose balls, fight for rebounds, and he is athletic enough to guard multiple positions. Barrett. He brings great defensive energy to Vanderbilt’s guard unit, which could help take pressure off Tyler Tanner.

T.O. Barrett getting done on both sides of the court 😤



Tie game at Mizzou Arena@To_Barrett // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Of56ILuLDd — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 19, 2026

Defense wins in March. What impresses me about Barrett is that he never gives up on a play. If teams aren’t careful, he can turn an inbounds play into a fast break or a defensive rebound into a turnover and a made layup. He’s always coiled and ready to attack like a cobra. I think Vanderbilt fans could really enjoy watching up cause offensive players fits.

More ball handling

At times last year, Vanderbilt struggled against pressure, especially when Tyler Tanner was on the bench and when Duke Miles was injured. With Barrett, Vanderbilt has another capable ball handler to throw at defenses. And with Barrett’s size, defenses aren’t easily able to push him around.

Early on in Byington’s Vanderbilt tenure, he spoke about wanting to have as many point guards on the floor as possible. With Barrett on the floor, Byington has another point guard he can add to his rotations. Barrett can operate in the half-court or on fast breaks. When you have a ball handler on the floor like Barrett alongside Tyler Tanner or Ace Glass, it gives Vanderbilt’s offense even more opportunity to move the basketball.

Shooting concerns

If you’re looking for a weakness in Barrett’s game, it is shooting. Barrett shot just twenty percent from three-point range this past season. That mark is incredibly low for a guard. Once he gets on campus, his three-point shot will need a lot of work. If Barrett can’t shoot consistently next year, that could keep him off the floor at times.

One interesting note about Barrett’s three-point shooting is that it does not translate to his free-throw shooting. He shot neatly 80% from the line last year. That is encouraging because free throws are mental and come down to fundamentals. It will be noteworthy to see whether Byington and his staff can help Barrett improve his outside shot. If they can, it would be yet another testament to the quality of this staff.

Roster projection

I think Barrett projects as a backup point guard and a defensive stopper off the bench. His athleticism gives Byington multiple options about how to use him. If someone gets hurt, he could step up and start if needed.

Last season, Vanderbilt only had a couple of elite athletes on its roster. There were times when the starters struggled, and the Commodores just needed an athlete to step up and make a play when the going gets tough. Barrett could be one of those athletes on next year’s team. It won’t always be pretty, but whenever he is on the floor, he could make plays and help this team win in March.