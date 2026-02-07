Frankie Collins and Duke Miles OUT, Vanderbilt vs Oklahoma Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt Guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles are both officially ruled out against Oklahoma. It is unclear when Frankie Collins will return to action. – Will Byrum

Duke Miles and Frankie Collins both OUT tomorrow against Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/LRX7RLQtGY — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) February 7, 2026

Date: February 7, 2026

Time: 2:30pm CST

TV: SECN

Radio: 92.9 FM

Spread

Vandy -13.5

O/U 159.5

AP Rank

Oklahoma – NA

Vandy – 15

Kenpom Rank

Oklahoma -73

Vandy – 13

NCAA Net Rank

Oklahoma -83

Vandy – 13

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

OU: 119.7

Vanderbilt: 124.4

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

OU: 108.0

Vanderbilt: 96.7

Adjusted Tempo:

OU: 66.9

Vanderbilt: 70.1

Average Possession Length:

OU: 16.8

Vanderbilt: 15.9

Effective FG%:

OU: 53.9%

Vanderbilt: 56.7%

Leading Scorers

OU: Xzayvier Brown (16.4), Nijel Pack (15.8)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (17.8 ppg), Tyler Nickel (14.5 ppg)

What to Expect

Despite being at the bottom of the conference so far, this Oklahoma team is not a complete pushover. The Dores will still be without Frankie Collins and Duke Miles Saturday despite many fans hoping to see a return from both after the bye week. Once again this Commodore team is going to have to rely on big numbers and minutes from Tyler Tanner who has done a phenomenal job of staying out of foul trouble since Dukes absence. Despite being short handed look for the ‘Dores to pull away with this game and move on to a big week ahead.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 87 Ole Miss 71

Watch TDR’s Full Analytics Deep Dive

