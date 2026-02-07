Frankie Collins and Duke Miles OUT, Vanderbilt vs Oklahoma Quick Preview
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic
Vanderbilt Guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles are both officially ruled out against Oklahoma. It is unclear when Frankie Collins will return to action. – Will Byrum
Date: February 7, 2026
Time: 2:30pm CST
TV: SECN
Radio: 92.9 FM
Spread
Vandy -13.5
O/U 159.5
AP Rank
Oklahoma – NA
Vandy – 15
Kenpom Rank
Oklahoma -73
Vandy – 13
NCAA Net Rank
Oklahoma -83
Vandy – 13
Analytics
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:
- OU: 119.7
- Vanderbilt: 124.4
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:
- OU: 108.0
- Vanderbilt: 96.7
Adjusted Tempo:
- OU: 66.9
- Vanderbilt: 70.1
Average Possession Length:
- OU: 16.8
- Vanderbilt: 15.9
Effective FG%:
- OU: 53.9%
- Vanderbilt: 56.7%
Leading Scorers
- OU: Xzayvier Brown (16.4), Nijel Pack (15.8)
- Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (17.8 ppg), Tyler Nickel (14.5 ppg)
What to Expect
Despite being at the bottom of the conference so far, this Oklahoma team is not a complete pushover. The Dores will still be without Frankie Collins and Duke Miles Saturday despite many fans hoping to see a return from both after the bye week. Once again this Commodore team is going to have to rely on big numbers and minutes from Tyler Tanner who has done a phenomenal job of staying out of foul trouble since Dukes absence. Despite being short handed look for the ‘Dores to pull away with this game and move on to a big week ahead.
Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 87 Ole Miss 71
Watch TDR’s Full Analytics Deep Dive
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic
TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK
Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store
TDR Collabs
NIL Store
Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order
Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes
Rhoback
Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com
Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order