Hartman Shines as Vanderbilt Advances to NCAA Match Play

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After 72 holes of brutal wind and a very difficult course, Vandy found themselves solo 3rd place in the stroke play portion of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. By finishing in the top 8 the Commodores secured their spot in the match play portion of the competition, continuing their path to a National Championship.

The ‘Dores qualified with a final score of 1140, good for 11 under par. 3 of the 5 Commodores that played this week finished under par; that includes Jon Ed Steed at 2 under, Wells Williams at 3 under, and Will Hartman at an astounding 12 under par.

Will Hartman was the star of the show once again this week for Vandy, finishing T4 in the individual competition. The showing by Hartman hopefully catapults him in the national spotlight as he is a future star in college golf. This is hopefully just the beginning for this bright Freshman.

Vandy will face off against Arizona on Tuesday, June 2nd. The times are not released at the time of writing but check the message board for more information.

Teams that Qualified:

Auburn Texas Vanderbilt Florida Oklahoma State Arizona Stanford UCLA

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