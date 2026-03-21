Inside the Numbers: Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Round of 32 Quick Preview

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Date: March 21, 2026

Time: 7:45 pm CST

TV: TNT

Radio: 92.9 FM

Spread

Vandy -2.5

O/U 146.5

AP Rank

Nebraska – 15

Vandy – 16

Kenpom Rank

Nebraska – 13

Vandy – 10

Net Rank

Nebraska – 14

Vandy – 13

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

Nebraska: 118.7

Vanderbilt: 127.0

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

Nebraska: 91.9

Vanderbilt: 99.4

Adjusted Tempo:

Nebraska: 66.7

Vanderbilt: 68.8

Average Possession Length:

Nebraska: 17.0

Vanderbilt: 16.5

Effective FG%:

Nebraska: 55.4%

Vanderbilt: 55.3%

Leading Scorers

Nebraska: Pryce Sandfort (18.0 ppg), Rienk Mast (13.5 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (19.3 ppg), Duke Miles (16.4 ppg)

What to Expect

Congratulations to the Nebraska Cornhuskers for finally winning their first NCAA Tournament game. Here comes the natural letdown.

Nebraska rolled past Troy in part thanks to a 26-10 advantage in points in the paint, which is to be expected against a mid-major opponent. The Vanderbilt Commodores will not yield such chances, as they boast one of the best interior defenses in the SEC.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has been criticized slightly for failing to cover -12.5 against McNeese, despite winning by 10 in a rather slow game. If anything, the Commodores deserve a bit of praise, while the Cornhuskers could be due for regression.

To beat Nebraska, you have to be able to get out on the three-point line. The Commodores are solid defensively from deep, going 21-1 when allowing teams to make 35% of their threes or fewer.

Nebraska shoots 35.3% from three.

Just as importantly, you have to match the Husker energy, continue to attack the basket, and get to the line. Nebraska doesn’t shoot free throws – it’s far more comfortable firing from outside.



Vanderbilt is fourth in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC, hitting nearly 79% of its free throws.

In any tournament game that has the potential to be a last-minute affair, the better free-throw shooting team matters. Vanderbilt ranks No. 4 in the country in that regard, hitting 79.4% of its free throws, compared to Nebraska’s 75.3%.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 76 Nebraska 72

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