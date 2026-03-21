Inside Vanderbilt Spring Practice: OC Tim Beck, CJ Heard & Cole Spence Media Availability
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Alex Kurbegov and I were in attendance for today’s Vanderbilt spring practice. Check out our full thoughts on TDR’s Premium Message Board → Behind Closed Dores
Vanderbilt OC Tim Beck, safety CJ Heard, and tight end Cole Spence were all available to the media following practice.
Media Availability
📅 Recorded: March 21, 2026
🎙️ Availability: Post-spring practice media session
Vanderbilt OC Tim Beck on Jared Curtis, Diego Pavia & Eli Stowers Pro Day | Spring Practice 2026
Vanderbilt Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck met with the media following spring practice on March 21, 2026, to discuss the development of the offense, the quarterback room, and several key players to watch heading into the 2026 season.
Beck shares insights on highly touted quarterback Jared Curtis, veteran playmaker Diego Pavia, and breaks down Eli Stowers’ performance at Pro Day. He also touches on new faces making an impact this spring and how the offense is progressing overall.
Topics covered:
- Jared Curtis’ development
- Diego Pavia’s leadership and role
- Eli Stowers’ Pro Day performance
- New additions and standouts
- Offensive progress this spring
S CJ Heard on Why He Returned to Vanderbilt + Improving on Last Season | Spring Practice 2026
Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard met with the media following spring practice on March 21, 2026, to discuss his development, decision to return to the Commodores, and how the defense is progressing this spring.
Heard breaks down what he’s focused on improving, the mindset behind coming back to Vanderbilt, and the impact of new faces and coaching this offseason as the team builds toward the 2026 season.
Topics covered:
- CJ Heard’s decision to return to Vanderbilt
- Areas of improvement this offseason
- Defensive progress during spring practice
- Team mindset heading into 2026
- New players and offseason development
Vanderbilt TE Cole Spence on Pavia & Stowers Departure, Expanded Role, New Faces | Spring Practice 2026
Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence met with the media following spring practice on March 21, 2026, to discuss his expanded role in the offense, adjustments following key departures, and the emergence of new faces this spring.
Spence shares his thoughts on moving forward after Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers, how the offense is evolving, and what he’s focused on improving as he takes on a bigger role heading into the 2026 season.
Topics covered:
- Cole Spence’s expanded role in the offense
- Adjusting after Diego Pavia & Eli Stowers
- New faces and offseason additions
- Offensive development during spring practice
- Preparing for the 2026 season
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