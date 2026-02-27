Living Like Lou Classic Preview: Breaking Down the VandyBoys’ Opponents
The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming off a 6–0 homestand and now head to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic. Vanderbilt will play all three games at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of a loaded early-season field.
Below is everything you need to know for the weekend, including how to watch, projected starting pitching matchups, and expected opposing lineups.
Friday (2/27) vs. University of California Irvine [6-3]
- TV: D1Baseball
- Radio: 94.9 The Fan
- Time: 4:00 pm
- Weather: 84°, Mainly Sunny
- Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Trevor Hansen
- Opponent Pitching Profile:
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- Throws: R
- Class: Jr.
- Starts: 2
- Record: 2–0
- ERA: 1.88
- WHIP: 0.628
- Innings: 14.1
- Strikeouts: 20
- Walks: 2
- Snapshot:
- Hansen has developed into a true Friday arm for UC Irvine. After trimming his ERA from 5.69 in 2024 to 3.30 in 2025, he’s taken another step early in 2026: 2–0, 1.88 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, and just 2 walks.
- The biggest jump is command. His BB/9 has dropped from 4.1 (2024) to 2.9 (2025) to 1.3 so far in 2026, while his strikeout rate has climbed to 12.6 K/9. Opponents are hitting just .149 against him this year (7 hits allowed).
- He’s no longer just a reliable innings-eater, he’s missing bats at a high level and pounding the zone. If he’s locating early, he can absolutely control the game. Vandy will look to get him out of the game quickly, if they can.
- UC Irvine Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|C
|Efren Ortega
|SO
|.182
|.280
|.182
|22
|0
|1
|1B
|Alonso Reyes
|JR
|.400
|.550
|.500
|30
|0
|9
|2B
|Auggie Gutierrez
|JR
|.200
|.467
|.200
|10
|0
|0
|3B
|James Castagnola
|JR
|.042
|.233
|.042
|24
|0
|0
|SS
|Zach Fjelstad
|JR
|.353
|.425
|.471
|34
|0
|4
|LF
|Rowan Felsch
|SR
|.103
|.229
|.138
|29
|0
|4
|CF
|Tommy Farmer IV
|JR
|.242
|.308
|.364
|33
|0
|4
|RF
|Frankie Carney
|JR
|.286
|.390
|.343
|35
|0
|1
|DH
|Landon Gaz
|JR
|.167
|.231
|.417
|12
|1
|4
Saturday (2/28) vs. University of Arizona [1-7]
- TV: D1Baseball
- Radio: 94.9 The Fan
- Time: 6:00 pm
- Weather: 84°, Mostly Cloudy
- Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Pitching Matchup: Austin Nye vs. Smith Bailey
- Opponent Pitching Profile:
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=bailey000smi
- Throws: R
- Class: So.
- Starts: 2
- Record: 0–0
- ERA: 3.27
- WHIP: 1.273
- Innings: 11.0
- Strikeouts: 10
- Walks: 6
- Snapshot:
- Bailey stepped right into Arizona’s weekend rotation as a freshman in 2025, making 18 starts and throwing 89 innings with a 3.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts. He showed durability and kept the ball in the yard (0.8 HR/9), forcing opponents to string together hits rather than beating him with one swing.
- Through two starts in 2026, he owns a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings with 10 strikeouts. The strikeout rate has remained steady (8+ K/9), though the walk rate has climbed in the early sample.
- He’s not an overpowering arm, but he’s steady and competitive. If he can avoid walks, he can settle into games and give Arizona quality length.
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- Arizona Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|C
|Beau Sylvester
|SR
|.207
|.233
|.276
|29
|0
|3
|1B
|Tony Lira
|SO
|.382
|.432
|.529
|34
|1
|3
|2B
|Tyler Bickers
|SR
|.167
|.348
|.167
|18
|0
|2
|SS
|Mathis Meurant
|SR
|.182
|.296
|.182
|22
|0
|2
|3B
|Maddox Mihalakis
|SR
|.086
|.132
|.171
|35
|0
|2
|LF
|Andrew Cain
|JR
|.212
|.270
|.242
|33
|0
|4
|CF
|Carson McEntire
|SO
|.200
|.273
|.333
|30
|1
|4
|RF
|Caleb Danzeisen
|FR
|.308
|.438
|.385
|13
|0
|0
|DH
|Cash Brennan
|FR
|.364
|.462
|.455
|11
|0
|0
Sunday (3/1) vs. University of Oregon [8-0]
- TV: D1Baseball
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Weather: 84°, Sunshine and Clouds Mixed
- Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. Cal Scolari
- Opponent Pitching Profile:
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=scolar000cal
- Throws: R
- Class: So.
- Starts: 2
- Record: 1–0
- ERA: 1.13
- WHIP: 1.250
- Innings: 8.0
- Strikeouts: 12
- Walks: 7
- Snapshot:
- Scorali transferred in after spending 2025 as a full-time starter at San Diego, where he logged 70.1 innings with a 4.22 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine. He’s always had swing-and-miss ability, but walks (5.0 BB/9 in 2025) were part of the profile.
- Early in 2026 at Oregon, the stuff has played. Through two starts he owns a 1.13 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8 innings (13.5 K/9) while allowing just three hits. The command is still volatile — seven walks already — but hitters aren’t squaring him up.
- He profiles as a high-variance, high-strikeout arm. If he throws enough strikes, he can dominate; if not, pitch counts could climb quickly.
- 📌Baseball-Reference:
- Oregon Projected Starting Lineup:
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Average
|OBP
|SLG
|AB
|HR
|RBI
|C
|Brayden Jaksa
|FR
|.412
|.474
|.706
|17
|1
|4
|1B
|Gabe Miranda
|JR
|.167
|.382
|.292
|24
|1
|6
|2B
|Ryan Cooney
|JR
|.371
|.463
|.571
|35
|1
|7
|SS
|Maddox Molony
|JR
|.286
|.417
|.607
|28
|2
|9
|3B
|Drew Smith
|SR
|.478
|.571
|1.000
|23
|3
|18
|LF
|Jax Gimenez
|SO
|.440
|.576
|.680
|25
|0
|9
|CF
|Jack Brooks
|JR
|.273
|.467
|.455
|22
|0
|2
|RF
|Angel Laya
|FR
|.444
|.516
|.741
|27
|2
|8
|DH
|Dominic Hellman
|SR
|.250
|.364
|.393
|28
|1
|7
