Living Like Lou Classic Preview: Breaking Down the VandyBoys’ Opponents

The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming off a 6–0 homestand and now head to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic. Vanderbilt will play all three games at Las Vegas Ballpark as part of a loaded early-season field.

Below is everything you need to know for the weekend, including how to watch, projected starting pitching matchups, and expected opposing lineups.

Friday (2/27) vs. University of California Irvine [6-3]

TV: D1Baseball

D1Baseball Radio: 94.9 The Fan

94.9 The Fan Time: 4:00 pm

4:00 pm Weather: 84°, Mainly Sunny

84°, Mainly Sunny Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada) Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Trevor Hansen

Connor Fennell vs. Trevor Hansen Opponent Pitching Profile: 📌Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=hansen002tre Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 2 Record: 2–0 ERA: 1.88 WHIP: 0.628 Innings: 14.1 Strikeouts: 20 Walks: 2 Snapshot: Hansen has developed into a true Friday arm for UC Irvine. After trimming his ERA from 5.69 in 2024 to 3.30 in 2025, he’s taken another step early in 2026: 2–0, 1.88 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings, and just 2 walks. The biggest jump is command. His BB/9 has dropped from 4.1 (2024) to 2.9 (2025) to 1.3 so far in 2026, while his strikeout rate has climbed to 12.6 K/9. Opponents are hitting just .149 against him this year (7 hits allowed). He’s no longer just a reliable innings-eater, he’s missing bats at a high level and pounding the zone. If he’s locating early, he can absolutely control the game. Vandy will look to get him out of the game quickly, if they can.

UC Irvine Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI C Efren Ortega SO .182 .280 .182 22 0 1 1B Alonso Reyes JR .400 .550 .500 30 0 9 2B Auggie Gutierrez JR .200 .467 .200 10 0 0 3B James Castagnola JR .042 .233 .042 24 0 0 SS Zach Fjelstad JR .353 .425 .471 34 0 4 LF Rowan Felsch SR .103 .229 .138 29 0 4 CF Tommy Farmer IV JR .242 .308 .364 33 0 4 RF Frankie Carney JR .286 .390 .343 35 0 1 DH Landon Gaz JR .167 .231 .417 12 1 4

Saturday (2/28) vs. University of Arizona [1-7]

TV: D1Baseball

D1Baseball Radio: 94.9 The Fan

94.9 The Fan Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 84°, Mostly Cloudy

84°, Mostly Cloudy Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada) Pitching Matchup: Austin Nye vs. Smith Bailey

Austin Nye vs. Smith Bailey Opponent Pitching Profile: 📌Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=bailey000smi Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 2 Record: 0–0 ERA: 3.27 WHIP: 1.273 Innings: 11.0 Strikeouts: 10 Walks: 6 Snapshot: Bailey stepped right into Arizona’s weekend rotation as a freshman in 2025, making 18 starts and throwing 89 innings with a 3.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts. He showed durability and kept the ball in the yard (0.8 HR/9), forcing opponents to string together hits rather than beating him with one swing. Through two starts in 2026, he owns a 3.27 ERA over 11 innings with 10 strikeouts. The strikeout rate has remained steady (8+ K/9), though the walk rate has climbed in the early sample. He’s not an overpowering arm, but he’s steady and competitive. If he can avoid walks, he can settle into games and give Arizona quality length.

Arizona Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI C Beau Sylvester SR .207 .233 .276 29 0 3 1B Tony Lira SO .382 .432 .529 34 1 3 2B Tyler Bickers SR .167 .348 .167 18 0 2 SS Mathis Meurant SR .182 .296 .182 22 0 2 3B Maddox Mihalakis SR .086 .132 .171 35 0 2 LF Andrew Cain JR .212 .270 .242 33 0 4 CF Carson McEntire SO .200 .273 .333 30 1 4 RF Caleb Danzeisen FR .308 .438 .385 13 0 0 DH Cash Brennan FR .364 .462 .455 11 0 0

got all of that one 💪



First career home run for Tony Lira 💣 pic.twitter.com/X7gatSYO8n — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 22, 2026

Sunday (3/1) vs. University of Oregon [8-0]

TV: D1Baseball

D1Baseball Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 84°, Sunshine and Clouds Mixed

84°, Sunshine and Clouds Mixed Location: Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Las Vegas Ballpark (Las Vegas, Nevada) Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. Cal Scolari

Nate Taylor vs. Cal Scolari Opponent Pitching Profile: 📌Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=scolar000cal Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 2 Record: 1–0 ERA: 1.13 WHIP: 1.250 Innings: 8.0 Strikeouts: 12 Walks: 7 Snapshot: Scorali transferred in after spending 2025 as a full-time starter at San Diego, where he logged 70.1 innings with a 4.22 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine. He’s always had swing-and-miss ability, but walks (5.0 BB/9 in 2025) were part of the profile. Early in 2026 at Oregon, the stuff has played. Through two starts he owns a 1.13 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8 innings (13.5 K/9) while allowing just three hits. The command is still volatile — seven walks already — but hitters aren’t squaring him up. He profiles as a high-variance, high-strikeout arm. If he throws enough strikes, he can dominate; if not, pitch counts could climb quickly.

Oregon Projected Starting Lineup:

Position Player Year Average OBP SLG AB HR RBI C Brayden Jaksa FR .412 .474 .706 17 1 4 1B Gabe Miranda JR .167 .382 .292 24 1 6 2B Ryan Cooney JR .371 .463 .571 35 1 7 SS Maddox Molony JR .286 .417 .607 28 2 9 3B Drew Smith SR .478 .571 1.000 23 3 18 LF Jax Gimenez SO .440 .576 .680 25 0 9 CF Jack Brooks JR .273 .467 .455 22 0 2 RF Angel Laya FR .444 .516 .741 27 2 8 DH Dominic Hellman SR .250 .364 .393 28 1 7

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦!



Drew Smith hits it deep to center for his first home run of the season.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/zXzc5Po5X4 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 14, 2026

