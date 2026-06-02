Luke Kornet Delivers Championship Moment for the Spurs

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The Western Conference Finals. Saturday night. Prime time. Game 7. San Antonio leads Oklahoma City 97-91 with 6:36 remaining. Isaiah Hartenstein jumps in front of a pass to Luke Kornet, steals the ball, and streaks up the court for what looks like an easy fast break dunk. Luke Kornet sprints back on defense and rejects the shot out of nowhere. A block for the ages. And a reminder of who Luke Kornet is.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME LUKE KORNET???



WILD CHASEDOWN BLOCK IN TRANSITION 🤯



THE TYPE OF PLAYS YOU NEED TO WIN A GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/FP5Z4T0LHw — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

The play of his career

Luke Kornet has played in some big games before Saturday night’s Game 7. He won an NBA Championship in Boston in 2024. He had the game of his NBA career in the 2025 playoffs against the Knicks, going 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points, collecting 9 rebounds, and recording 7 blocks to extend the series.

But Saturday’s chase-down block was the greatest play of Kornet’s career, given the stakes. If Hartenstein converts that dunk, OKC is down by 4 with over 6 minutes to play in front of a home crowd. Victor Wembanyama had 5 fouls at that point in the game and would have needed to come back in. If Kornet doesn’t make that play, the Spurs will very likely lose that game.

Kornet’s block proved to be the key momentum swing the Spurs needed to close out the series. Instead of being within two possessions and able to foul bait, OKC was forced to regroup. Despite their best efforts, the Thunder could not get that key swing to pull off the comeback. If the Spurs end up winning the championship, Kornet’s play should be the opening scene to any season documentary. It was clutch. It was a veteran stepping up in a key spot. That block was a championship play that saved the Spurs’ season. Plain and simple.

The benefits of staying ready

Before the block, the Western Conference Finals were a series to forget for Luke Kornet.

While Kornet played in all 7 games, he did not play more than 13 minutes in a single game throughout the series. His highest point total was 6 points in Game 4, when Kornet had a series-high 4 field-goal attempts. In the limited time he was on the floor, Kornet’s primary job was to take up space on both ends and be a garbage man.

Kornet didn’t mope. He didn’t sulk. He didn’t whine to the media. He didn’t go on a podcast. A rarity in a league where several delusional role players believe they are stars.

He stayed engaged on the bench. He stayed ready. When he stepped on the floor in the fourth quarter, Kornet knew what was required of him. His job was to give Wembanyama a breather and protect the basket. And Kornet protected the basket like it was his castle. If Kornet doesn’t hustle back in that play, San Antonio probably loses that game.

Even in a series where he played single-digit minutes in nearly half the games, Kornet did his job. In Game 7, Kornet just played 6 minutes for 2 points, 4 rebounds, and a block. He just needed 6 minutes to hustle his tail off and make a season-saving play. Kornet’s block should be a case study for every coach looking to motivate his bench players.

Credit to Kornet for being a true professional. On a talented young team like the Spurs, the veterans need to set the tone, and that’s exactly what he did.

A chance at another title

Luke Kornet is advancing to the NBA Finals for the second time in his career. After getting a payday over the summer with a 4-year, 41 million contract, he has a chance for the best of both worlds with another ring. On Wednesday night, he will take on the New York Knicks. The team that gave him his first shot as a pro. And the team that let him walk after two seasons.

Unlike the Western Conference Finals, Kornet will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals. He will also face Karl-Anthony Towns, a player from a rival school that he faced in college. He will also take on Mitchell Robinson, one of the best rebounding bigs in the league. Kornet will need to guard both in this series and keep them off the glass.

While Kornet was relegated to a reduced role against the Thunder, expect him to play much more against the Knicks. His size and defense will be desperately needed. If the Spurs win the 2026 NBA Finals, Kornet will play a key part.

Can Luke hold off one of the hottest teams in the NBA? Can he work up some more postseason magic with some clutch plays? If he can, it will only add to his legacy.

Best of luck to Luke Kornet as he pursues another ring.

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