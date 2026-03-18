March Madness Begins: Vanderbilt vs McNeese First-Round Preview

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Date: March 19, 2026

Time: ~2:15 pm CST

TV: TruTV

Radio: 92.9 FM

Spread

Vandy -11.5

O/U 150.5

AP Rank

McNese – N/A

Vandy – 16

Kenpom Rank

McNeese – 66

Vandy – 12

Net Rank

McNeese – 56

Vandy- 13

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

McNeese: 114.3

Vanderbilt: 126.8

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

McNeese: 101.8

Vanderbilt: 99.3

Adjusted Tempo:

McNeese: 66.2

Vanderbilt: 68.8

Average Possession Length:

McNeese: 16.6

Vanderbilt: 16.5

Effective FG%:

McNeese: 51.0%

Vanderbilt: 55.3%

Leading Scorers

McNeese: Larry Johnson (17.5 ppg), Tyshawn Archie (15.6 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (19.2 ppg), Duke Miles (16.5 ppg)

What to Expect

Vanderbilt athletics is having a moment. Clark Lea rewrote the football program’s narrative last fall, and Mark Byington has the basketball team in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 2016-17. That’s genuinely impressive for a program that went nearly a decade between appearances before Byington arrived. But getting into the field isn’t the ceiling here, Vanderbilt hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2012 and hasn’t won two in the same tournament since 2007. The lone Elite Eight appearance came in 1965, when just 23 teams were in the field. Byington has built something real, and this is the most talented team he’s had, so the standard has to be higher than just showing up.

The statistical profile backs up the optimism. This is a top-15 adjusted offensive efficiency team and a top-30 adjusted defensive efficiency team, and while the SEC schedule inflates those numbers somewhat, the underlying shooting data is legitimately impressive. They rank top-50 in eFG% on both offense and defense, top-100 in both 2-point and 3-point percentage on each end of the floor, and are one of the better free throw shooting teams in the entire field. That’s a remarkably clean profile for a team that some will overlook simply because of Vanderbilt’s historical irrelevance in March. Duke Miles is the engine, a double-digit scorer and the team’s primary facilitator, and the ‘Dores were clearly a different team when he missed six games in the heart of SEC play, going 8-7 over the final 15 regular season games after a 16-0 start. With Miles healthy, this is a darkhorse capable of making genuine noise as a gifted offensive team that can make shots from anywhere.

McNeese arrives with a reputation built over the last two tournaments under Will Wade, who has since moved on to NC State. The Cowboys beat Clemson last year and came within a game of the Sweet 16. This year’s version under Bill Armstrong is a different animal; similar in some ways, meaningfully different in others. The similarities start with ball pressure. McNeese led the nation in defensive turnover rate this season, which is an extraordinary achievement and the foundation of everything Armstrong’s team does defensively. They also take care of the ball and generate extra possessions on the offensive glass, which is the same formula the previous two tournament teams used to make runs.

The differences are harder to paper over. McNeese ranked well into the 300s in both free throw rate allowed and defensive rebounding percentage, and foul trouble is particularly brutal for mid-major Cinderella hopefuls because the gap between starters and reserves is so much wider than it is for power-conference programs. Playing softer to stay out of foul trouble undermines the aggressive defensive identity that makes McNeese dangerous in the first place. The shooting regression is equally concerning — the Cowboys were a top-100 3-point shooting team last season and a top-10 team two years ago. This year’s version nearly finished in the 300s from beyond the arc. It’s not a huge part of the gameplan, but the gameplan shifts dramatically when the competition upgrades from Southland opponents to NCAA Tournament-caliber teams. McNeese was just 2-4 in Quadrant 2 or better games, with the second win coming against Stephen F. Austin in the Southland title game.

The two previous McNeese tournament teams were better fits for the Cinderella mold because of their 3-point shooting and cleaner defensive profiles. This version is physical and aggressive and will make life uncomfortable for Vanderbilt’s guards with full-court pressure, but the rebounding liability and shooting regression are real enough concerns that a team as balanced as the ‘Dores should be able to handle it. Byington’s group has a chance to end the long winning drought, and this feels like the right first step.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 80 McNeese 69

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