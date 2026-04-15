Vanderbilt Makes First Portal Splash with Georgia Transfer Mia Woolfolk

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Vanderbilt women’s basketball has made their first splash in the portal, landing Georgia transfer Mia Woolfolk. Woolfolk was a starter for last year’s Georgia squad that made the NCAA tournament and averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on over 60% from the field. Vanderbilt fans will remember Woolfolk well after her 19 and 20 point performances against the ‘Dores as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.

Woolfolk is one of the premier names in the portal this cycle, being rated as the 17th best overall transfer by ESPN and 5th best forward. She thrives in the low post where she combines good size at 6’3 with elite quickness and touch around the rim. Perhaps most crucially, Woolfolk fills a major positional need for Vanderbilt as they had to replace the production of senior Sacha Washington this year. There are a number of similarities between Washington and Woolfolk’s game, too.

Washington had the build and skillset of a forward while primarily playing center and it is not unfair to say Woolfolk is the same. Vandy will be less undersized in the post with Woolfolk filling out a full 6’3 frame (Washington was listed, perhaps a bit generously, at 6’2), but she has the same quickness in the post that made Washington effective when going against bigs with more size. Honestly, Woolfolk will probably be a notable upgrade from Washington in the post with her size and proven production against elite teams in the SEC.

While Woolfolk’s offensive game in the post exceeds Washington’s, one area where I will be intrigued to see if she can improve is with rebounding. While not a bad rebounder by any means, Woolfolk only averaged 5.4 rebounds per game in over 23 mins per game. Last season, her true rebounding percentage (or the percentage of total rebounds available) was 13.3% compared to Washington’s 18.3%. It stands to reason that with added focus on that part of her game she could replicate or exceed Washington’s production, but she has not done so yet in her career.

Overall, adding Mia Woolfolk not only gives Vanderbilt one of the best overall players in the portal with proven SEC acumen, but one of the best roster fits imaginable. Vanderbilt now looks set in the post with Woolfolk, Aiyana Mitchell, and Aalyah Del-Rosario. We will see if Shea Ralph goes after another forward to replace (now drafted) Justine Pissott and Aga Makurat, or anyone else in the portal, as the Commodores look to contend for both the SEC and a national title in 2026-27.

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