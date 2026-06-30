NBA Dores: AK Okereke Lands Lakers Two-Way Deal, Duke Miles Signs With 76ers

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Vanderbilt’s remarkable 2025-26 season is continuing to pay dividends at the professional level.

Just days after Tyler Nickel heard his name called in the NBA Draft, two more Commodores earned opportunities to begin their professional careers. Forward AK Okereke signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, while guard Duke Miles agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, giving Vanderbilt three players headed to NBA organizations this summer.

Vanderbilt fans hoped Okereke would receive another year of eligibility from the NCAA, but as time passed, it became clear that wasn’t in the cards. Instead, his journey to the NBA continues a path that has been anything but conventional.

After beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on at Cornell, the versatile forward transferred to Vanderbilt for his final season and quickly became one of the Commodores’ most valuable players. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and an impressive 40 percent from 3-point range, showcasing the two-way versatility that caught the attention of NBA scouts.

Although he went undrafted, Okereke did not have to wait long to find an NBA home. The Lakers signed him to a two-way contract, allowing him to split time between Los Angeles and its G League affiliate while remaining eligible to appear in up to 50 NBA games during the regular season. The deal represents one of the best opportunities available for an undrafted free agent, giving Okereke a legitimate chance to earn a permanent roster spot.

Miles also turned his standout lone season in Nashville into a professional opportunity.

The veteran guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers after averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 assists, and an SEC-best 2.61 steals per game for Vanderbilt. He played a pivotal role in helping the Commodores reach a second consecutive NCAA Tournament and record the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory in more than a decade. Miles also finished second in school history with a .901 free-throw percentage and tied for third on Vanderbilt’s single-season steals list with 73.

An Exhibit 10 contract gives Miles the opportunity to compete in training camp and the preseason with Philadelphia. If he is waived before the regular season and joins the organization’s G League affiliate, he can earn a bonus while continuing his development within the 76ers’ system. Strong performances in Summer League and training camp could also position him for a two-way contract or another NBA opportunity.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington expressed confidence that Miles’ intangibles will translate to the next level.

“Duke is used to being doubted and also used to proving people wrong,” Byington said in a Vanderbilt release. “I believe his basketball intelligence and ability to be good on and off the ball will help him be successful. He has a great personality, and coaches and teammates will love having him be a part of their team.”

The signings cap an impressive week for Vanderbilt basketball. Nickel was selected by the New York Knicks with the 47th overall pick in the NBA Draft, Okereke landed a coveted two-way deal with the Lakers, and Miles earned his opportunity with the 76ers.

The trio reflects the continued growth of Vanderbilt under Mark Byington, whose first Commodore team not only returned the program to national relevance but also demonstrated its ability to develop multiple NBA-caliber players.

With Summer League set to begin in July, Commodore fans have something to watch during the dog days of summer. Okereke and Miles will have immediate opportunities to prove they belong at the next level while continuing Vanderbilt’s growing presence in the NBA.

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