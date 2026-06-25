New York Knicks Select Vanderbilt Sharpshooter Tyler Nickel No. 47 Overall in 2026 NBA Draft

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Vanderbilt sharpshooter Tyler Nickel’s NBA dream became a reality Wednesday night, and it’s difficult to envision a better landing spot. The reigning NBA champion New York Knicks selected Nickel with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

One of the biggest questions facing the Knicks as they look to defend their title next season is their depth. Anyone who watched the NBA Finals knows the big names: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. All five New York starters averaged double figures during the playoff run, but there was a noticeable drop-off in production from the bench.

Nickel was one of several second-round selections acquired by the Knicks through trades as New York maneuvered out of the first round. The organization clearly prioritized finding cost-controlled contributors who can improve its depth and complement a veteran core built to compete for championships.

The 6-foot-7 wing built his draft stock around elite perimeter shooting. Nickel averaged 13.5 points per game while connecting on 40 percent of his three-point attempts. His 110 made three-pointers ranked among the SEC leaders and further solidified his reputation as one of college basketball’s premier floor spacers. He started every game for Vanderbilt and established himself as one of the nation’s most reliable outside threats.

That skill set makes him a natural fit alongside New York’s star-studded roster. Playing next to established creators, Nickel will not be asked to handle the ball extensively or generate offense off the dribble. Instead, he can focus on relocating around screens, spotting up on the perimeter, and punishing defenses that collapse on the Knicks’ primary scorers. His ability to make shots and play within a structured system could help him carve out a role as a valuable depth piece.

Nickel’s game resembles that of specialists such as Sam Hauser, Duncan Robinson, and Max Strus — movement shooters who have become increasingly valuable in today’s NBA. His strong frame and understanding of team concepts allow him to contribute without requiring a high usage rate.

Defensively, Nickel will face the biggest challenge of his professional career. While he possesses solid size and competes with effort, NBA wings are bigger, faster, and more explosive than the players he faced in college. The Knicks’ coaching staff will likely focus on improving his lateral quickness and defensive versatility so he can stay on the floor against elite competition.

Fortunately for Nickel, New York is one of the league’s better environments for a second-round pick. The organization has developed a reputation for identifying and cultivating overlooked talent, allowing players to grow into larger roles over time.

The most realistic rookie-year scenario may involve significant time with the Knicks’ G League affiliate while earning opportunities with the NBA club when injuries arise or when additional shooting is needed. If he proves he can consistently knock down shots at the professional level and hold his own defensively, Nickel could establish himself as a reliable bench wing capable of providing instant spacing.

Vanderbilt has a long history of great shooters, and Nickel leaves the Commodores with his name among the most accomplished marksmen in program history. His confidence, leadership, and knack for delivering timely baskets made him a fan favorite at Memorial Gymnasium, while his success helped restore the program to national relevance.

Now, the next chapter begins in New York. Nickel’s elite shooting ability and relentless work ethic should give him a legitimate opportunity to stick with the Knicks. From the excitement of Memorial Magic to the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, it has already been an incredible journey — and the biggest stage may still be ahead.

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