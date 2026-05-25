Previewing Omni La Costa: Inside the Home of the NCAA Golf Championships

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Nestled in Carlsbad, just north of San Diego, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa stands as one of Southern California’s premier golf and wellness destinations. Home to 36 holes across two distinct 18-hole layouts, the North Course (formerly the Champions Course) and the South Course (formerly the Legends Course)—La Costa has hosted legends like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods, along with dozens of PGA Tour events, including the Tournament of Champions.

The resort recently completed a major multi-million-dollar transformation, with the North Course receiving a comprehensive redesign by renowned architect Gil Hanse (with Jim Wagner). It reopened in June 2024 and now serves as the permanent host for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships through at least 2026. The redesign earned high praise, ranking No. 3 in Golf Digest’s Best Renovations of 2024.

History and Design Evolution

Originally opened in 1965, the course was designed by Dick Wilson, with later contributions from Joe Lee. It featured in a composite layout used for the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions. A 2011 renovation by Steve Pate, Damian Pascuzzo, and Jeff Brauer refreshed it, but the 2023-2024 Hanse overhaul represented a far more ambitious reset.

Hanse lowered parts of the layout to better integrate with the natural landforms, introduced native vegetation and barrancas, widened fairways in places for strategic options, reduced bunker count while improving placement, and created more interesting green complexes with fall-offs and subtle contours. The result blends modern risk-reward elements with classic California golf vibes inspired by courses like Riviera and Los Angeles Country Club North.

The North Course (Champions): Key Stats and Playability

• Holes: 18

• Par: 72

• Yardage: Up to 7,500 yards from the back tees

• Rating/Slope: Up to 77.8/146

• Grass: Bent grass greens, paspalum fairways (excellent year-round conditioning)

• Style: Links-inspired with parkland elements, rolling hills, wetlands, ponds, and strategic native areas.

Wide fairways and minimal traditional rough emphasize precision on approaches and around the greens. Elevated, smaller greens guarded by deep bunkers and dramatic contours demand accuracy. Water hazards (ponds and streams) come into play on several holes, particularly early and late in the round.

Notable Holes

• Hole 1 (Par 4, ~415 yards): A strong opener with options off the tee and a welcoming yet testing approach.

• Hole 2 (Par 5, ~622 yards): Lengthened significantly; a true three-shot test for most players.

• Hole 3 (Par 3, ~190 yards): Uphill with bunkers framing the left side—accuracy is premium.

• Hole 9: Strong dogleg right par 4 with subtle green breaks.

• Hole 13: Often cited as a standout—dogleg right requiring a precise drive between hazards, leading to an uphill approach to a severely sloping green.

• Hole 16: Iconic par 3 over water (pre-renovation signature; updated surrounds enhance drama).

• Hole 18: Now a lengthy par 5 (over 600 yards from the tips in some configs), creating exciting finishing drama.

The front nine ventures into the hills before returning toward the resort on the back. Expect a mix of doglegs, reachable par 5s with varied green shapes (some slender/deep, others wide/shallow), and creative short-game tests.

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