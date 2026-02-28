Rematch in Rupp: Vanderbilt at Kentucky Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: February 25, 2026

Time: 6:00pm CST

TV: SECN

Radio: 102.5 FM

Spread

Vandy -1.5

O/U 154.5

AP Rank

Kentucky – NA

Vandy – 25

Kenpom Rank

Kentucky – 30

Vandy -13

Net Rank

Kentucky – 29

Vandy – 17

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

UK: 120.1

Vanderbilt: 125.2

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

UK: 99.0

Vanderbilt: 97.9

Adjusted Tempo:

UK: 68.1

Vanderbilt: 69.4

Average Possession Length:

UK: 16.4

Vanderbilt: 16.2

Effective FG%:

UK: 53.2%

Vanderbilt: 56.0%

Leading Scorers

UK: Otega Oweh (17.5 ppg), Denzel Aberdeen (12.9 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (18.5 ppg), Tyler Nickel (14.1 ppg)

What to Expect

Vanderbilt enters this game 6-6 in the past 12 games after starting the season 16-0.

Back on January 27th, Vanderbilt cruised to an 80-55 win against Kentucky, led by Tyler Tanner and Tyler Nickel’s 19 points.

Tyler Tanner has been one of the most consistent players in the SEC, averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. What makes him lethal in this offense is his effectiveness as the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll, 42.2% of Tanner’s field goal attempts and almost half of his assists have come out of ball-screens.

For Tyler Nickel, he has been struggling of late, averaging eight points on 5-for-23 (21.7%) from 3 in his past three games. Where Nickel can be an X-factor for this team is his ability to score in transition. This season, he is averaging 1.34 points per possession while shooting 56.1% from the field in transition.

Duke Miles has battled injuries throughout the season while also missing the first matchup against Kentucky. Since coming back from his most recent injury, Miles is averaging 13.5 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game (two-game sample size).

Kentucky enters this matchup 18-10 overall (9-6 in the SEC) in what has been a rollercoaster of a year.

February is the shortest month of the year, and the Wildcats still found a way to fit in a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak within a span of 21 days.

During that winning streak, Kentucky ranked eighth in offensive efficiency, shooting 57% from 2 and 39.7% from 3 while posting an 11% turnover rate.

Since then, the offensive numbers have drastically changed, as the Wildcats rank 96th in offensive efficiency, thanks to 47.1% from 2 (301st) and 34.7% from 3.

Otega Oweh has had a strong senior season, averaging 17.5 points per game while scoring 20 points or more in seven out of his past nine games.

What makes Oweh at his best is when he is out in transition. So far this season, he is averaging 1.37 points per possession in transition while shooting 56-for-81 (69.1%) from the field, including 7-for-12 (58.3%) from deep.

Collin Chandler had four points on 1-for-6 from the field in the first matchup this season against Vanderbilt. Since then, he has averaged 13.7 points in his past seven games on 51.1% from 3.

During this hot stretch, Chandler has done a great job of moving without the basketball and finding open holes against the defense for spot-up shots. On the season, he is shooting 26-for-61 (42.6%) on spot-up threes.

Their defense isn’t perfect, but Vanderbilt has the third-best defense in the SEC thanks to its aggressive play in jumping passing lanes and forcing a defensive turnover rate of 16.3% (first in the SEC).

In Vanderbilt’s 80-55 blowout win over Kentucky, its defensive aggressiveness caused problems all game, forcing 15 turnovers.

Though this game is at Rupp Arena, I don’t trust this Kentucky team to take care of the ball. In their past four games, the Wildcats have a 19.6% turnover rate (324th).

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 74 Kentucky 68

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order